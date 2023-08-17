WBJEE Counselling 2023 Mock Seat Allotment List Today, Check Details Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the mock seat allocation list for the WBJEE counselling 2023 today: August 17, in online mode. The mock seat allotment letter is based on the choices filled-in by the candidates for the counselling. Once released, candidates can check their seat allotment status through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can modify or lock their choices by August 19, 2023. The counselling committee will release the mop-up round seat allotment result on August 22, 2023. After downloading the seat allotment letter, candidates must report to the allotted colleges for physical document verification between August 22 and 24, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official portal to get the latest updates.

WBJEE Counselling Mock Seat Allocation List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Declaration of mock seat allocation list August 17, 2023 Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by August 19, 2023 Mop-Up round seat allotment result August 22, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) and reporting to the colleges for document verification August 22 to 24, 2023

Check the WBJEE counselling 2023 schedule pdf here

How to download the WBJEE counselling mock seat allotment list 2023?

The West Bengal counselling mock seat allocation list for the academic year 2023 can be accessed online. Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to check and download the seat allotment letter.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the seat allocation list pdf available on the homepage

Step 3: The mock seat allotment list will be open in the new window

Step 4: Download the WBJEE counselling 2023 mock seat allotment list pdf for future use

