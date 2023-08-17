JKBOPEE MSc Nursing Provisional Merit List 2023 Released, Get PDF Here

JKBOPEE MSc Nursing Provisional Merit List 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has released the provisional merit list for M.Sc Nursing programmes for the academic session 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the common entrance test that was conducted on August 6, 2023, can check and download the JKBOPEE nursing provisional result 2023 through the official website - jkbopee.gov.in.

As per the released notification, candidates who have any issue/ objection regarding his/her result are required to make the payment of Rs 1,000 for the re-totaling of marks. The examination authority will soon release the counselling schedule for admission to the MSc Nursing course separately. They are advised to keep visiting the official website of the JKBOPEE board to get the latest updates.

JKBOPEE MSc Nursing Provisional Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the JKBOPEE MSc Nursing Provisional Merit List 2023

The MSc Nursing provisional merit list 2023 pdf comprises of the below-given details mentioned on it.

Serial number

Roll number

Applicant's name

Category

Date of birth (D.O.B)

Total marks obtained in CET 2023 out of 120

Rank secured by the candidates

How to check and download the JKBOPEE MSc Nursing Provisional Merit List 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download the merit list pdf from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of JKBOPEE - jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available on the screen

Step 3: A new pdf will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on the provisional merit list

Step 5: Download the pdf for future use

