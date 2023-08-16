AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Commence, Get Direct Link Here

AIBE 18 2023 Exam Registration: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has commenced the registrations for All India Bard Examination (AIBE 18) exam 2023 today: August 16, 2023, in online mode. The entrance exam is held for law graduates to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the AIBE 18 exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the released schedule, the last date to register for the AIBE 18 exam 2023 is September 30. The examination authority will open the application correction window on October 10, 2023. The All India Bar Exam 18 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2023. Candidates need to make the payment of the prescribed registration fee to complete the registrations. They are also advised to read all the information available on the official website before submitting the registration form.

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 exam 2023 schedule

Candidates can go through the complete schedule of the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates AIBE 18 registration starts August 16, 2023 Fee payment for AIBE 18 exam 2023 registration August 16, 2023 Last date to register and fee payment for AIBE XVII exam September 30, 2023 Application correction window October 10, 2023 Release of admit card October 20, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date October 29, 2023

How to apply for AIBE 18 exam 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to register for the All India Bar Exam XVII for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Register yourself using the required login details

Step 3: Login using the newly generated credentials

Step 4: Upload all the documents as asked in the given format

Step 5: Make the online payment of the AIBE 18 registration fee and then submit

Step 6: Preview the application and download it for future use

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir UG Admission 2023 First Seat Allotment Today, Check Steps to Download Here

