AIBE 20 Registration 2025 (Soon): Date, Steps to Apply Online, Fees, Correction Window

AIBE 20 registration shall begin soon by the Bar Council of India. Candidates who wish to practice law in India need to clear the AIBE exam. Candidates need to apply online for the AIBE exam by completing the registration process. To be eligible to fill out the AIBE XX (20) 2025-26 application form, it is mandatory for the candidates register with a state bar council and possess an enrollment number. Read on to know more details about the AIBE 20 registration.
AIBE 20 Registration 2025
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will begin the AIBE 20 (XX) Application Form 2025 process online. It is expected that the AIBE 20 registration will begin in September. Candidates who are willing to apply online for the AIBE 20 exam will be able to fill out the application form online once the registration link is activated.
The candidates who have completed their 3-year or 5-year LLB course are eligible to appear for the AIBE 20 (XX) exam. Those who manage to secure the qualifying marks will receive a "Certificate of Practice," which is required to practice law. Read on to know about the AIBE 20 application process, direct link, form correction window, etc.
AIBE 20 Registration Dates
AIBE 20 application form 2025 is expected to be released in the first week of September. Once the dates are released the same shall be updated here as well. The AIBE 20 exam date is expected to be on 20th December 2025. Check the table below for further details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Release of AIBE admission notification
|
September 2025 (Expected)
|
AIBE 2025 Application Form
|
To be announced
|
Last date to submit AIBE 20 Registration Fee
|
To be announced
|
Application Correction Window
|
To be announced
|
Admit Card Releases on
|
To be announced
|
AIBE 20 Exam Date
|
22-Dec-2025 (Tentatively)
Who can Apply for AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria
It is mandatory for all candidates to fulfil the AIBE eligibility criteria before filling out the application form. Candidates should have passed their 3 year LLB or 5 year integrated LLB. The detailed eligibility criteria have been shared in the table below.
|
Parameter
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Qualifying exam
|
Candidates should have passed a three-year LLB or five-year LLB degree. Therefore, academic qualifying exam for AIBE candidates is
- 3-year LLB degree, OR
- 5-year integrated LLB degree
|
Minimum marks in qualifying exam
|
No minimum marks are required to appear for AIBE exam. However, a candidate must secure a minimum percentage or grades in their law degree as prescribed by universities for further education.
|
Age limit for AIBE exam
|
There is no upper or lower age limit for appearing in the All India Bar Examination.
|
State Bar Council Registration/Enrollment
|
A candidate must be registered with their State Bar Councils as an Advocate. As State Bar Council enrollment is mandatory for AIBE eligibility.
Candidates not enrolled as an advocate with the SBC, will not be able to apply for AIBE 2022.
How to fill AIBE 20 Registration Form 2025?
The steps to fill the AIBE 20 Application Form 2025 are as follows:
Step 1 - AIBE XIX(19) registration
- Visit the official website of AIBE (19) 2025-25: allindiabarexamination.com.
- Click on the register link displayed on the screen
- Enter all the required details such as enrollment state, enrollment number, name, mobile number, etc.
Step 2 - Fill AIBE 2025 application form
After successful registration, the registration window will appear on the screen. Candidates will be required to enter the below-mentioned details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Candidate’s name
|
As per the enrollment number
|
Gender
|
M/F
|
Father/husband’s name
|
As per the enrollment number
|
Date of birth
|
DD/MM/YY
|
Contact details
|
Mobile number, email ID
|
Permanent address
|
House number, street, landmark, city, state, PIN code
|
Educational details
|
Name of college, course duration, year of admission, year of passing
master’s degree or any other degree (in case of multiple qualifications)
|
Enrollment number
|
As it appears in the enrollment certificate - Enrollment number and year of enrollment
|
Candidate type and category
|
Fresh or repeat
|
Category
|
Category status - General/SC/ST/OBC
Sub category - PwD (if applicable)
|
Exam centres
|
Candidates can select upto three exam centres according tot heir preference
|
Question paper language
|
Select any one language from available 11 languages (List of languages are given below)
|
Upload documents
|
Step 3: AIBE XIX (19) Application Fee Payment
It is mandatory for all the candiates to pay the AIBE 20 Application Fee. No change in the exam fee has been this year in the AIBE 20 registration form. Here is the category wise application fee for AIBE 20 exam 2025.
|
Category
|
Application Fee for AIBE 20 exam
|
Fee (Rs.)
|
Bank Charges (Rs.)
|
Total (Rs.)
|
General/OBC
|
3500
|
60
|
3560
|
SC/ST
|
2500
|
60
|
2560
⇒ AIBE exam related posts:
How to Correct AIBE XIX (19) Application Details?
In case a candidate commits a mistake in the AIBE 18 Application Form, then he/she can make corrections in it by 10 October 2023. Here are the details that couild be corrected in the AIBE 20 registration form.
The details that can be requested for application correction are:
- Name,
- Enrolment Number,
- Date of Birth,
- Test centre preferences
What is the Medium of AIBE 20 Exam?
BCI will conduct the AIBE 20 exam 2025 in 11 different languages that are given in the table below. Candidates can select any one language from the below-mentioned list below while filling the application form.
|
Hindi
|
English
|
Telugu
|
Tamil
|
Kannada
|
Marathi
|
Bengal
|
Gujarati
|
Oriya
|
Assamese
|
Punjabi
|
AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will issue the AIBE XIX (19) admit card online only to candidates who have completed their registration for the exam. Those with incomplete applications will not be eligible to take the exam. The admit card will include crucial details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photo, signature, exam date, time, center address, reporting time, and exam day instructions. Candidates must strictly follow the details provided on the admit card when appearing for the AIBE exam.
Check the list of government jobs: