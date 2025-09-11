Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 (Soon): Date, Steps to Apply Online, Fees, Correction Window

Exam Mode : Both
Shiwani Kumari

AIBE 20 registration shall begin soon by the Bar Council of India. Candidates who wish to practice law in India need to clear the AIBE exam. Candidates need to apply online for the AIBE exam by completing the registration process. To be eligible to fill out the AIBE XX (20) 2025-26 application form, it is mandatory for the candidates register with a state bar council and possess an enrollment number. Read on to know more details about the AIBE 20 registration. 

AIBE 20 registration 2025

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will begin the AIBE 20 (XX) Application Form 2025 process online. It is expected that the AIBE 20 registration will begin in September. Candidates who are willing to apply online for the AIBE 20 exam will be able to fill out the application form online once the registration link is activated. 

The candidates who have completed their 3-year or 5-year LLB course are eligible to appear for the AIBE 20 (XX) exam. Those who manage to secure the qualifying marks will receive a "Certificate of Practice," which is required to practice law. Read on to know about the AIBE 20 application process, direct link, form correction window, etc. 

AIBE 20 Registration Dates

AIBE 20 application form 2025 is expected to be released in the first week of September. Once the dates are released the same shall be updated here as well. The AIBE 20 exam date is expected to be on 20th December 2025. Check the table below for further details. 

Particulars

Details

Release of AIBE admission notification

September 2025 (Expected)

AIBE 2025 Application Form

To be announced

Last date to submit AIBE 20 Registration Fee

To be announced

Application Correction Window

To be announced

Admit Card Releases on 

To be announced

AIBE 20 Exam Date

22-Dec-2025 (Tentatively)

Who can Apply for AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

It is mandatory for all candidates to fulfil the AIBE eligibility criteria before filling out the application form. Candidates should have passed their 3 year LLB or 5 year integrated LLB. The detailed eligibility criteria have been shared in the table below. 

Parameter

Eligibility Criteria

Qualifying exam

Candidates should have passed a three-year LLB or five-year LLB degree. Therefore, academic qualifying exam for AIBE candidates is 

  1. 3-year LLB degree, OR
  2. 5-year integrated LLB degree

Minimum marks in qualifying exam

No minimum marks are required to appear for AIBE exam. However, a candidate must secure a minimum percentage or grades in their law degree as prescribed by universities for further education. 

Age limit for AIBE exam

There is no upper or lower age limit for appearing in the All India Bar Examination. 

State Bar Council Registration/Enrollment 

A candidate must be registered with their State Bar Councils as an Advocate. As State Bar Council enrollment is mandatory for AIBE eligibility. 

Candidates not enrolled as an advocate with the SBC, will not be able to apply for AIBE 2022. 

How to fill AIBE 20 Registration Form 2025?

The steps to fill the AIBE 20 Application Form 2025 are as follows: 

Step 1 - AIBE XIX(19) registration

  • Visit the official website of AIBE (19) 2025-25: allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the register link displayed on the screen
  • Enter all the required details such as enrollment state, enrollment number, name, mobile number, etc.

Step 2 - Fill AIBE 2025 application form

After successful registration, the registration window will appear on the screen. Candidates will be required to enter the below-mentioned details.

Particulars

Details

Candidate’s name

As per the enrollment number

Gender

M/F

Father/husband’s name

As per the enrollment number

Date of birth

DD/MM/YY

Contact details

Mobile number, email ID

Permanent address

House number, street, landmark, city, state, PIN code

Educational details

Name of college, course duration, year of admission, year of passing

master’s degree or any other degree (in case of multiple qualifications)

Enrollment number

As it appears in the enrollment certificate - Enrollment number and year of enrollment

Candidate type and category

Fresh or repeat

Category

Category status - General/SC/ST/OBC

Sub category - PwD (if applicable)

Exam centres

Candidates can select upto three exam centres according tot heir preference

Question paper language

Select any one language from available 11 languages (List of languages are given below)

Upload documents

  • Photograph (10 -15 Kb)

  • Signature (10 -15 Kb)

  • Self attested copy of enrollment certificate (50 - 500 Kb)

  • A scanned copy of Photo ID (50 - 500 Kb)

Step 3: AIBE XIX (19) Application Fee Payment

It is mandatory for all the candiates to pay the AIBE 20 Application Fee. No change in the exam fee has been this year in the AIBE 20 registration  form. Here is the category wise application fee for AIBE 20 exam 2025. 

Category

Application Fee for AIBE 20 exam

Fee (Rs.)

Bank Charges (Rs.)

Total (Rs.)

General/OBC

3500

60

3560

SC/ST

2500

60

2560

⇒ AIBE exam related posts: 

AIBE Exam Pattern

AIBE Syllabus

 AIBE Question Paper

How to Correct AIBE XIX (19) Application Details?

In case a candidate commits a mistake in the AIBE 18 Application Form, then he/she can make corrections in it by 10 October 2023. Here are the details that couild be corrected in the AIBE 20 registration form. 

The details that can be requested for application correction are:

  • Name,
  • Enrolment Number,
  • Date of Birth,
  • Test centre preferences

What is the Medium of AIBE 20 Exam? 

BCI will conduct the AIBE 20 exam 2025 in 11 different languages that are given in the table below. Candidates can select any one language from the below-mentioned list below while filling the application form.

Hindi

English

Telugu

Tamil

Kannada

Marathi

Bengal

Gujarati

Oriya

Assamese

Punjabi

  

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will issue the AIBE XIX (19) admit card online only to candidates who have completed their registration for the exam. Those with incomplete applications will not be eligible to take the exam. The admit card will include crucial details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photo, signature, exam date, time, center address, reporting time, and exam day instructions. Candidates must strictly follow the details provided on the admit card when appearing for the AIBE exam.

Check the list of government jobs

SSC Exams

Banking Exams

UPSC and State PCS Exams

Business and Management Exams

Defence Exams

Teaching Exams

Check out the upcoming competitive exam calendar 2025 to know the exam dates, application dates. 

Trending

FAQs

  • Who can apply for AIBE 19 Exam 2024?
    +
    Candidates who have a three- or five-year LLB degree from a recognised institute or university and are enrolled as advocates with their respective State Bar Councils, under Section 24 (1) (f) of the Advocates Act, 1961 can apply for the AIBE 19 exam. There is no upper age limit to appear for the AIBE exam.
  • What is AIBE exam cut off?
    +
    The AIBE cut off is prescribed by the Bar Council of India. Candidates from General/OBC have to get at least 45% while SC/ST/PwD candidates have to get at least 40% to qualify the AIBE 19 exam.
  • What is the use of AIBE 19 exam?
    +
    The AIBE full form is the All India Bar Examination. It is a law exam conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The AIBE question paper is based on core subjects of law such as - Constitutional Law, IPC, CrPC, IEA, PIL, Administration, pre-eminent SC judgments, professional ethics, etc.
  • What is the AIBE 19 exam date 2024?
    +
    The AIBE 19 exam date was 22nd December 2024.

AIBE - News & Notifications

Other Exams

CLAT

TS LAWCET

AILET

MAH CET Law

AP LAWCET

bihar judiciary

LSAT

Symbiosis SLAT

AIL LET

ILICAT Law

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News