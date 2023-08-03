  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIBE XVIII 18 application form 2023-24 to release soon, check registration fees and eligibility here

AIBE XVIII 18 application form 2023-24 to release soon, check registration fees and eligibility here

AIBE 18 application form 2023-24: BCI will soon release the registration form for AIBE XVIII 2023-24 in online mode. As per media reports, the AIBE 18 exam is expected to be held before December 2023. Check updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 12:50 IST
AIBE XVIII 18 application form 2023-24
AIBE XVIII 18 application form 2023-24

AIBE XVIII 18 Application Form 2023-24: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to release the notification and application form of AIBE XVIII (18) tentatively in the second week of August 2023. Candidates who have enrolled themselves with any of the state bar councils will only be eligible to fill out the application form of AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 online. 

The registration form can be filled in online mode at allindiabarexamination.com. As per media reports, the AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 is expected to be conducted before December 2023. The entrance exam is conducted for law graduates to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law.

AIBE XVIII (18) eligibility criteria 2023-24 

Candidates willing to register for AIBE 18 must go through the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Particulars

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed a three-year LLB or five-year LLB degree from a university recognized by BCI are eligible to appear for AIBE exam.

Bar council registration

Candidate must have registered with a state bar council as an advocate.

Age limit

There is no age limit prescribed by BCI

Number of attempts

BCI does not prescribe any limitation on the number of attempts. However, candidates must pass the AIBE exam within two years from the date of registration at the state bar council.

What details are required to be filled in AIBE application form 2023-24

Candidates can check the table below to know what all information has to be entered in the AIBE 18 application form: 

Particular

Details

Candidate’s name

As per enrollment number

Gender

Male or Female

Father/husband’s name

As per enrollment number

Date of birth

DD/MM/YY

Contact details

Mobile number, email ID

Permanent address

House number, street, landmark, city, state, PIN code

Educational details

Name of college, course duration, year of admission, year of passing

master’s degree or any other degree (in case of multiple qualification)

Enrollment number

As it appears in the enrollment certificate - Enrollment number and year of enrollment

Candidate type and category

Fresh or repeat

Category

Category status - General/SC/ST/OBC

Sub category - PwD (if applicable)

Exam centres

Candidates can select upto three exam centres according tot heir preference

Question paper language

Select any one language from available 11 languages (List of languages are given below)

Upload documents

Photograph (10 -15 Kb)

Signature (10 -15 Kb)

Self attested copy of enrollment certificate (50 - 500 Kb)

A scanned copy of Photo ID (50 - 500 Kb)

AIBE XVIII (18) Application Fee 2023-24

The application fee for AIBE 18 2024 is Rs 3,250 for general/unreserved category candidates and Rs. 2,500 for SC and ST category candidates: 

Category

Fee

Bank Charges

Total

General/OBC

Rs.3500

Rs.60

Rs.3560

SC/ST

Rs.2500

Rs.60

Rs.2560

Also Read: TNEA Counselling 2023: Provisional Allotment List Releases at tneaonline.org; Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023