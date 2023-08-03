AIBE XVIII 18 application form 2023-24 to release soon, check registration fees and eligibility here

AIBE XVIII 18 Application Form 2023-24: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to release the notification and application form of AIBE XVIII (18) tentatively in the second week of August 2023. Candidates who have enrolled themselves with any of the state bar councils will only be eligible to fill out the application form of AIBE XVIII (18) 2023-24 online.

The registration form can be filled in online mode at allindiabarexamination.com. As per media reports, the AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 is expected to be conducted before December 2023. The entrance exam is conducted for law graduates to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law.

AIBE XVIII (18) eligibility criteria 2023-24

Candidates willing to register for AIBE 18 must go through the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Particulars Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification Candidates who have passed a three-year LLB or five-year LLB degree from a university recognized by BCI are eligible to appear for AIBE exam. Bar council registration Candidate must have registered with a state bar council as an advocate. Age limit There is no age limit prescribed by BCI Number of attempts BCI does not prescribe any limitation on the number of attempts. However, candidates must pass the AIBE exam within two years from the date of registration at the state bar council.

What details are required to be filled in AIBE application form 2023-24

Candidates can check the table below to know what all information has to be entered in the AIBE 18 application form:

Particular Details Candidate’s name As per enrollment number Gender Male or Female Father/husband’s name As per enrollment number Date of birth DD/MM/YY Contact details Mobile number, email ID Permanent address House number, street, landmark, city, state, PIN code Educational details Name of college, course duration, year of admission, year of passing master’s degree or any other degree (in case of multiple qualification) Enrollment number As it appears in the enrollment certificate - Enrollment number and year of enrollment Candidate type and category Fresh or repeat Category Category status - General/SC/ST/OBC Sub category - PwD (if applicable) Exam centres Candidates can select upto three exam centres according tot heir preference Question paper language Select any one language from available 11 languages (List of languages are given below) Upload documents Photograph (10 -15 Kb) Signature (10 -15 Kb) Self attested copy of enrollment certificate (50 - 500 Kb) A scanned copy of Photo ID (50 - 500 Kb)

AIBE XVIII (18) Application Fee 2023-24

The application fee for AIBE 18 2024 is Rs 3,250 for general/unreserved category candidates and Rs. 2,500 for SC and ST category candidates:

Category Fee Bank Charges Total General/OBC Rs.3500 Rs.60 Rs.3560 SC/ST Rs.2500 Rs.60 Rs.2560

