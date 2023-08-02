TNEA Counselling 2023: Provisional Allotment List Releases at tneaonline.org; Get Direct Link Here

TNEA Counselling 2023: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA provisional allotment results have been released. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the result on the official website: tneaonline.org. The authorities have published the category-wise allotment PDF.

The official note reads, “Provisional allotment has been released for first-round candidates those who had confirmed their tentative allotment with "I accept and confirm the current allotment" option, we request you to login and download the provisional allotment order and report to the respective college on or before 06-08-2023.”

TNEA Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the allotment list is given below:

TNEA Provisional Allotment Link Click Here

TNEA Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Provisional Allotment

Those who participated in the TNEA counselling 2023 session can check the list by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tneaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment link

Step 3: Now, select the preferred category

Step 4: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Further, candidates who had opted "I accept the current allotment and opt for the upward movement. If allotted in upward movement, I confirm.", can download their tentative allotment order.

These candidates have to visit the TFC that they had selected during tentative confirmation with all the required certificates on or before August 6, 2023, all other students who confirmed the tentative allotment have to wait until August 9, 2023.

