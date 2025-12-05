UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
AIBE 19 Cut off 2024: Check Qualifying Marks, Category-wise AIBE Passing Marks

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 19 cut off 2024 along with the result. Candiates who have appeared for the AIBE 19 exam on 22nd December can go through the new AIBE cutoff marks. Check the qualifying marks here for AIBE exam for SC, ST, OBC and General candidates. 

aibe cut off 2024

AIBE 19 Cutoff 2024

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 19 cut off marks after the declaration of results. The AIBE 19 result is expected to be released in January/February 2025. As per the official notice released by the BCI, the cut off marks has been revised by the officials for General, SC, ST and OCS candidates. 

The AIBE 19 exam was held on 22nd December 2024 for which the answer key was officially released on 29th December 2024. Candidates who will qualify the AIBE 19 exam will be issued the Certificate of Practice which will be deemed as a proof of qualifying for the bar examination. Candidates can check more details about AIBE cutoff 2024 including schedule, minimum qualifying criteria, factors affecting cutoff marks, previous year cutoff marks, and other details below.

What is new AIBE 19 Cutoff 2024?

The BCI announced that candidates who manage to score marks equal to or more than the AIBE cutoff 2024 will be considered qualified in the AIBE 19 exam. The AIBE 19 cutoff has been revised for the general, SC, ST, OBC categories of candidates. 

Prior to this, the AIBE Cutoff used to be 38 per cent for the general category. However, from AIBE 18 onwards, the AIBE cutoff for the general category will be 45 per cent. Certain relaxations have been given to OBC, SC and ST candidates. AIBE cut-off marks are the minimum marks (or percentage) that candidates need to obtain in their category to clear the certification exam.

AIBE XIX (19) Cut Off 2024: Category-wise

The candidates who intend to practice law in India need to qualify the Bar examination held by the  AIBE (All India Bar Examination). For this, the candidates need to score the required qualifying marks. The  General category candidates must score at least 40%, while SC and ST candidates need to score 35%. If a candidate doesn't pass the exam, then the exam can be re-attempted any number of times. 

The following table displays the AIBE 19 cut off marks for each category of candidates. 

Category

Minimum Passing Marks

AIBE Qualifying Marks 2024

General

45%

42

OBC

45%

42

SC/ST

40%

37

AIBE Previous Year Cut Off Marks 

The candidates can check the AIBE previous year cut off marks below. We have shared the AIBE 18, AIBE 17, AIBE 16, AIBE 15 cut off marks for General, SC, ST, and OBC candidates. 

AIBE 18 Cutoff 2023: Category-wise

Candidates can check AIBE 18 Cutoff for 2023 below:

Category

Cutoff Marks

General/OBC

42

SC/ST

37

AIBE 17 Cutoff 2023: Category-wise

Candidates can check AIBE 17 Cutoff marks for 2023 below:

Category

Cutoff Marks

General/OBC

39 marks out of 98

ST/SC

34 marks out of 98

AIBE 16 Cutoff 2022: Category-wise

Candidates can check AIBE 16 cut off for 2022 below:

Category

Cutoff Marks

General/OBC

39 marks out of 98

SC/ST

34 marks out of 98

AIBE 15 Cutoff 2021: Category-wise

Candidates can check AIBE 15 Cut-off for 2021 below:

Category

Cutoff Marks

General/OBC

38 marks

SC/ST

33 marks

FAQs

  • Who can apply for AIBE 19 Exam 2024?
    +
    Candidates who have a three- or five-year LLB degree from a recognised institute or university and are enrolled as advocates with their respective State Bar Councils, under Section 24 (1) (f) of the Advocates Act, 1961 can apply for the AIBE 19 exam. There is no upper age limit to appear for the AIBE exam.
  • What is AIBE exam cut off?
    +
    The AIBE cut off is prescribed by the Bar Council of India. Candidates from General/OBC have to get at least 45% while SC/ST/PwD candidates have to get at least 40% to qualify the AIBE 19 exam.
  • What is the use of AIBE 19 exam?
    +
    The AIBE full form is the All India Bar Examination. It is a law exam conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The AIBE question paper is based on core subjects of law such as - Constitutional Law, IPC, CrPC, IEA, PIL, Administration, pre-eminent SC judgments, professional ethics, etc.
  • What is the AIBE 19 exam date 2024?
    +
    The AIBE 19 exam date was 22nd December 2024.

