AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared the result of AIIMS INI SS Round 2 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality Counselling can check and download the results from the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official notification, all candidates who have been allotted an institute from their filled choices in the 2nd round of online institute allocation or have not upgraded an institute allotted in 1st round of allocation are required to login through the institute allocation portal and actively exercise one of the following options from 11 am of July 12, 2023, to 5 PM on July 19, 2023.

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023 PDF file - Direct Link (Click Here)

As per the recent updates, candidates must note that the INI SS seat allocation is final and cannot be changed after the declaration of the counselling result. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in the seat allotment round are advised to complete the admission process within the given time period.

How to check AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023 online?

The INI SS 2023 seat allocation result will be released in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can follow the steps provided below to check the allocation list

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the INI SS allocation result direct link available on the screen

Step 3: The AIIMS INI SS round 2 allocation result will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details and download the result pdf for future use

