  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 seat allocation result has been released online. Candidates who have applied can check the result through the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 12, 2023 13:39 IST
AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023
AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared the result of AIIMS INI SS Round 2 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality Counselling can check and download the results from the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official notification, all candidates who have been allotted an institute from their filled choices in the 2nd round of online institute allocation or have not upgraded an institute allotted in 1st round of allocation are required to login through the institute allocation portal and actively exercise one of the following options from 11 am of July 12, 2023, to 5 PM on July 19, 2023.  

AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023 PDF file  -  Direct Link (Click Here)

As per the recent updates, candidates must note that the INI SS seat allocation is final and cannot be changed after the declaration of the counselling result. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in the seat allotment round are advised to complete the admission process within the given time period.

How to check AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023 online?

The INI SS 2023 seat allocation result will be released in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can follow the steps provided below to check the allocation list

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the INI SS allocation result direct link available on the screen

Step 3: The AIIMS INI SS round 2 allocation result will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details and download the result pdf for future use

Also Read: Anna University Result 2023 for UG Declared at annauniv.edu

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023