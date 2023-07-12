Anna University Result 2023 for UG Declared at annauniv.edu

  1. Home
Anna University has announced the results of the undergraduate exams conducted in November-December 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the UG exams can check the results through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 12, 2023 13:10 IST
Anna University Result 2023: Anna University has announced the results for the UG courses. Candidates who have appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams can visit the official website of Anna University to check the results.

Anna University conducted the exams in November-December. 2022. According to the official notification released, November-December 2022 Examinations (UG I Year) Results are published. The last date for applying for a photocopy is July 15, 2023. To download the exam results candidates can visit the official website and login through the candidate portal on the homepage.

Anna University Result Latest Updates & News: UG Results Declared

Check the direct link provided here to check the Anna University Result 2023 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. 

Anna University November-December 2022 Examinations - UG Results

Direct Link 

Anna University Result 2023 UG: How to Download Anna University Result

Anna University has released the results for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University or click on the link given here

Step 2: Click on the students login and enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 3: The Anna University result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the Anna University UG result for further reference

Anna University UG Examination 2023 Details

University

Anna University

Academic Session

2022-2023

Examination

Anna University Nov-Dec Examination 2022

Courses

UG

Date of Examination

November-December 2022

Anna University Result Release Date

July 11, 2023

Official Website

www.annauniv.edu

Also Read: Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, link here

 

