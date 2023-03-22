AIIMS INICET 2023 Registration Closes on March 25, Apply At aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INICET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the registration for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) on March 25, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not applied for AIIMS INICET 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

The status of registration, basic information, and rejected images can be corrected from March 28 to 31, 2023. Afterward, the final status will be available on April 3, 2023. The authorities will release the admit card on May 1, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire AIIMS INICET 2023 Schedule here.

AIIMS INICET 2023 Schedule

Event Date INICET Registration Closes on March 25, 2023, INICET Application Correction Window March 28 to 31, 2023 INICET Admit Card Release Date May 1, 2023, AIIMS INICET 2023 Exam Date May 7, 2023

Documents Required for AIIMS INICET 2023 Application Form

Candidates who are going to fill out the INICET 2023 application must keep the important documents handy. They can check out the list of mandatory documents here-

Valid E-mail ID and Mobile/Phone number (These are essential for registration and subsequent communication).

Personal details

Valid Photo ID (as mentioned in the Prospectus): This ID (in original) is required to be produced on the day of examination.

Scanned/digital image of recent colour size photograph with white background Image of signature Image of Left thumb impression

AIIMS INICET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AIIMS INICET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for AIIMS INICET 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the test before March 25, 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIIMS INICET July 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

