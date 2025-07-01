Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Previous Year Zone and Category-wise Qualifying Marks

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB NTPC Cut Off marks in July 2025. RRB NTPC cut off depends on factors like the total number of vacancies, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, and the exam’s difficulty level. Candidates can check complete details, inclucding expected cut off marks and previous year cut off here.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 22, 2025, 11:32 IST
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 (Expected)
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 (Expected)

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will publish the RRB NTPC CBT 1 cut off marks in July 2025, along with the exam results. Candidates must meet both the cut off marks and the minimum qualifying marks set by RRB to qualify. 

The RRB NTPC cut off is released in PDF format. It shows category-wise and zone-wise cut off scores. Candidates who achieve the required marks move on to the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut off for each stage is calculated using percentile-based normalisation to ensure fairness.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam for Graduate Posts will be held until June 24, 2025. Check below for complete details about the RRB NTPC 2025 cut off.

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 

The RRB NTPC cut off depends on factors like the total number of vacancies, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, and the exam’s difficulty level. The Railway Recruitment Boards release separate cut off marks for each stage of the exam along with the results. Candidates who score equal to or higher than the cut off marks qualify for the next stage of the selection process.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2025 Expected Cut Off 

The expected RRB NTPC CBT 1 cut off for Graduate Posts has been estimated considering the exam’s difficulty level. Candidates can check the expected category-wise cut off marks below:

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks (Range)

General (UR)

70 – 85 marks

OBC

65 – 80 marks

SC

55 – 75 marks

ST

50 – 70 marks

EWS

60 – 80 marks

How Is the RRB NTPC Cut Off Calculated?

The RRB NTPC cut off marks are calculated after considering several important factors:

  • Number of Candidates

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Total Marks

  • Level of Competition

Also Check:

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025

Normalisation of RRB NTPC Cut Off

RRB NTPC exam is conducted in multiple shifts. So normalisation is applied to balance the variation in difficulty levels across different sessions. The Railways use percentile-based normalisation to ensure fairness.

If a candidate’s percentile score (X) matches a score in the Base Shift, the corresponding Normalized Marks (N) are taken directly. Otherwise, standard mathematical interpolation is used to calculate the normalized marks.

RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks given below for each stage to qualify for the RRB NTPC recruitment process:

Exam Stage

Minimum Qualifying Marks

CBT 1 & CBT 2

General & EWS: 40%

OBC & SC: 30%

ST: 25%

CBAT

T Score of 42

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off (2022)

Reviewing RRB NTPC previous year cut off marks is essential for understanding the minimum scores needed to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) release these cut offs after each exam cycle. ‘

Analyzing them category-wise helps candidates understand competition levels and set realistic score targets for their preparation.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 cut off for 2022 was released for various levels such as Level 2, Level 5, and Level 6. These cut offs were shared zone-wise and category-wise to ensure transparency. 

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off for Level 2

Candidates can check the details of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022 Level 2 in the table below. 

RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

65.3333

53.67521

49

62

56.3333

56.3333

36.5812

RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

75.3333

63.66667

59

70

67.22689

49.33333

37.64706

RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

83.36135

73.27731

69.2437

80.33614

76.97479

49.07463

39.66386

39.32773

61.84874

RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

73

58.33

49

68

57.66

50

42.66

36

RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

76.30

62.52

56.47

71.59

66.89

RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

77.98319

66.44067

59.15967

73.94958

70.58824

48.06723

36.63865

36.94915

RRB NTPC Bhubaneswar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

76.97479

62.85714

51.09244

73.27731

69.2437

48.06723

43.69748

36.97479

56.47059

RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

74.662185

65.21009

60.5042

71.26051

65.21009

48.06723

43.38983

36.30252

RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

80.67227

62.18488

59.15967

75.29412

71.93277

48.06723

45.04202

RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

86

74.33333

70.58824

84.03361

80

48.40336

36

36

48

RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

80

67.33333

57.33333

76.66667

74.66667

48.33333

62

37.66667

49

RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

78.33333

64

64.33333

74.33333

70

48

30.33333

36

RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

72.54237

62.18488

49.7479

67.89916

62.18488

51.09244

RRB NTPC Patna CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

80.33333

62.33333

64

77

72.66667

48.66667

36.33333

RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

81.34454

67.89916

60.16807

78.31933

77.98319

49.41176

36.63865

RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

81

70

64.33333

77.33333

76

48

37

30.33333

36

50.33333

RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

78

58.33333

64

75

67.33333

48

43.66667

40.66667

50.66667

RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

79.66667

67

65.88235

74.28572

70.66667

48.06723

37

36

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off for Level 5

Check the table below for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 Cut Off 2022.

RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

73.2773

61.17647

53.78151

70.2521

64.87395

51.42857

40.67797

36.30252

RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

75.29412

65.88235

56.13446

70.2521

67.89916

49.41176

39.32773

36.30252

RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

80

69

64.66667

77

74.3333

50

37.3333

RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

79.32

65.21

54.45

73.94

65.88

49.07

36.30

34.28

36.30

RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

74

60

56.33

71

67.33

RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

77

64.87395

56.33333

72.66667

70.92437

49

36.63865

38

36

RRB NTPC Bhubaneswar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

70.33333

51.66667

42

65.66667

63.66667

48

37.33333

RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

81.0084

69.2437

60.5042

78.99159

76.30252

48.06723

42.35294

37.31092

RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

67

55.66667

47

62.66667

56.66667

48

37.33333

41.33333

36.66667

RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

70.66667

51.33333

47

63.33333

66

48.66667

RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

78.31933

68.57143

66.21849

76.63866

74.95798

48.06723

37.64706

36.30252

RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

83.36135

72.26891

62.85714

81.34454

80.33614

52.77311

41.34454

RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

84.70588

71.26051

76.97479

81.0084

76.97479

48.06723

39.66386

51.42857

38.31933

48.40336

RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

71.33333

60.84033

47.39496

66.66667

63.33333

RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

74.66667

59

50.66667

70.66667

71

36

42

RRB NTPC Patna CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

83.36135

68.2353

69.91596

79.32773

75.29412

48.06723

39.32773

32.94118

36.39252

57.81512

RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

82.68908

71.93277

67.22689

81.0084

78.99159

48.06723

36.97479

37.31092

36.97479

48.06723

RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

76.63866

58.48739

65.21009

76.30252

66.21849

49.7479

43.36134

RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ex-SM

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

76.97479

63.86554

61.51261

69.57983

67.56303

48.06723

38.65546

36.30252

53.10925

How to Check RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025?

Candidates can easily check the RRB NTPC 2025 cut off marks by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of your Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: Look for the link on the homepage titled ‘CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-G) Cut Off’.

Step 3: Click the link to open the RRB NTPC category-wise cut off PDF.

Step 4: Review the cut off marks and download the PDF for future reference.

RRB NTPC Normalization Process 2025

RRB NTPC exams are conducted in multiple sessions. The difficulty levels may vary. The Normalization Process is used to ensure fairness. It adjusts the raw marks using the equi-percentile method:

Normalization Formula:

An = (S2/S1) × (A - Aav) + Yav

Where:

An = Normalized Score

A = Raw Marks of the Candidate

Aav = Average Marks of the Candidate’s Session

S1 = Standard Deviation of Candidate’s Session

S2 = Standard Deviation of Base Session

Yav = Average Marks of Base Session

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News