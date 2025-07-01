RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Previous Year Zone and Category-wise Qualifying Marks

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will publish the RRB NTPC CBT 1 cut off marks in July 2025, along with the exam results. Candidates must meet both the cut off marks and the minimum qualifying marks set by RRB to qualify.

The RRB NTPC cut off is released in PDF format. It shows category-wise and zone-wise cut off scores. Candidates who achieve the required marks move on to the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut off for each stage is calculated using percentile-based normalisation to ensure fairness.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam for Graduate Posts will be held until June 24, 2025. Check below for complete details about the RRB NTPC 2025 cut off.

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025

The RRB NTPC cut off depends on factors like the total number of vacancies, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, and the exam’s difficulty level. The Railway Recruitment Boards release separate cut off marks for each stage of the exam along with the results. Candidates who score equal to or higher than the cut off marks qualify for the next stage of the selection process.