RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Previous Year Zone and Category-wise Qualifying Marks

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will publish the RRB NTPC CBT 1 cut off marks in July 2025, along with the exam results. Candidates must meet both the cut off marks and the minimum qualifying marks set by RRB to qualify.
The RRB NTPC cut off is released in PDF format. It shows category-wise and zone-wise cut off scores. Candidates who achieve the required marks move on to the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut off for each stage is calculated using percentile-based normalisation to ensure fairness.
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam for Graduate Posts will be held until June 24, 2025. Check below for complete details about the RRB NTPC 2025 cut off.
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025
The RRB NTPC cut off depends on factors like the total number of vacancies, the number of candidates appearing for the exam, and the exam’s difficulty level. The Railway Recruitment Boards release separate cut off marks for each stage of the exam along with the results. Candidates who score equal to or higher than the cut off marks qualify for the next stage of the selection process.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 2025 Expected Cut Off
The expected RRB NTPC CBT 1 cut off for Graduate Posts has been estimated considering the exam’s difficulty level. Candidates can check the expected category-wise cut off marks below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks (Range)
|
General (UR)
|
70 – 85 marks
|
OBC
|
65 – 80 marks
|
SC
|
55 – 75 marks
|
ST
|
50 – 70 marks
|
EWS
|
60 – 80 marks
How Is the RRB NTPC Cut Off Calculated?
The RRB NTPC cut off marks are calculated after considering several important factors:
-
Number of Candidates
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Total Marks
-
Level of Competition
Also Check:
Normalisation of RRB NTPC Cut Off
RRB NTPC exam is conducted in multiple shifts. So normalisation is applied to balance the variation in difficulty levels across different sessions. The Railways use percentile-based normalisation to ensure fairness.
If a candidate’s percentile score (X) matches a score in the Base Shift, the corresponding Normalized Marks (N) are taken directly. Otherwise, standard mathematical interpolation is used to calculate the normalized marks.
RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks
Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks given below for each stage to qualify for the RRB NTPC recruitment process:
|
Exam Stage
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
CBT 1 & CBT 2
|
General & EWS: 40%
OBC & SC: 30%
ST: 25%
|
CBAT
|
T Score of 42
RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut Off (2022)
Reviewing RRB NTPC previous year cut off marks is essential for understanding the minimum scores needed to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) release these cut offs after each exam cycle. ‘
Analyzing them category-wise helps candidates understand competition levels and set realistic score targets for their preparation.
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 cut off for 2022 was released for various levels such as Level 2, Level 5, and Level 6. These cut offs were shared zone-wise and category-wise to ensure transparency.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off for Level 2
Candidates can check the details of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut Off 2022 Level 2 in the table below.
|
RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
65.3333
|
53.67521
|
49
|
62
|
56.3333
|
56.3333
|
—
|
—
|
36.5812
|
–
|
RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
75.3333
|
63.66667
|
59
|
70
|
67.22689
|
49.33333
|
—
|
—
|
37.64706
|
–
|
RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
83.36135
|
73.27731
|
69.2437
|
80.33614
|
76.97479
|
49.07463
|
39.66386
|
—
|
39.32773
|
61.84874
|
RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
73
|
58.33
|
49
|
68
|
57.66
|
50
|
42.66
|
—
|
36
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
76.30
|
62.52
|
56.47
|
71.59
|
66.89
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
77.98319
|
66.44067
|
59.15967
|
73.94958
|
70.58824
|
48.06723
|
36.63865
|
—
|
36.94915
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Bhubaneswar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
76.97479
|
62.85714
|
51.09244
|
73.27731
|
69.2437
|
48.06723
|
—
|
43.69748
|
36.97479
|
56.47059
|
RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
74.662185
|
65.21009
|
60.5042
|
71.26051
|
65.21009
|
48.06723
|
43.38983
|
—
|
36.30252
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
80.67227
|
62.18488
|
59.15967
|
75.29412
|
71.93277
|
48.06723
|
—
|
—
|
45.04202
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
86
|
74.33333
|
70.58824
|
84.03361
|
80
|
48.40336
|
36
|
—
|
36
|
48
|
RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
80
|
67.33333
|
57.33333
|
76.66667
|
74.66667
|
48.33333
|
62
|
—
|
37.66667
|
49
|
RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
78.33333
|
64
|
64.33333
|
74.33333
|
70
|
48
|
—
|
30.33333
|
36
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
72.54237
|
62.18488
|
49.7479
|
67.89916
|
62.18488
|
51.09244
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Patna CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
80.33333
|
62.33333
|
64
|
77
|
72.66667
|
48.66667
|
—
|
—
|
36.33333
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
81.34454
|
67.89916
|
60.16807
|
78.31933
|
77.98319
|
49.41176
|
—
|
—
|
36.63865
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
81
|
70
|
64.33333
|
77.33333
|
76
|
48
|
37
|
30.33333
|
36
|
50.33333
|
RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
78
|
58.33333
|
64
|
75
|
67.33333
|
48
|
43.66667
|
—
|
40.66667
|
50.66667
|
RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 2
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
79.66667
|
67
|
65.88235
|
74.28572
|
70.66667
|
48.06723
|
37
|
—
|
36
|
—
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Cut-Off for Level 5
Check the table below for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 Cut Off 2022.
|
RRB NTPC Chennai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
73.2773
|
61.17647
|
53.78151
|
70.2521
|
64.87395
|
51.42857
|
40.67797
|
—
|
36.30252
|
–
|
RRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
75.29412
|
65.88235
|
56.13446
|
70.2521
|
67.89916
|
49.41176
|
39.32773
|
—
|
36.30252
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Bengaluru CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
80
|
69
|
64.66667
|
77
|
74.3333
|
50
|
—
|
—
|
37.3333
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Bhopal CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
79.32
|
65.21
|
54.45
|
73.94
|
65.88
|
49.07
|
36.30
|
34.28
|
36.30
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
74
|
60
|
56.33
|
71
|
67.33
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
77
|
64.87395
|
56.33333
|
72.66667
|
70.92437
|
49
|
36.63865
|
38
|
36
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Bhubaneswar CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
70.33333
|
51.66667
|
42
|
65.66667
|
63.66667
|
48
|
—
|
—
|
37.33333
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
81.0084
|
69.2437
|
60.5042
|
78.99159
|
76.30252
|
48.06723
|
—
|
42.35294
|
37.31092
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
67
|
55.66667
|
47
|
62.66667
|
56.66667
|
48
|
37.33333
|
41.33333
|
36.66667
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Muzzafarpur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
70.66667
|
51.33333
|
47
|
63.33333
|
66
|
48.66667
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
78.31933
|
68.57143
|
66.21849
|
76.63866
|
74.95798
|
48.06723
|
37.64706
|
—
|
36.30252
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Malda CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
83.36135
|
72.26891
|
62.85714
|
81.34454
|
80.33614
|
52.77311
|
—
|
—
|
41.34454
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
84.70588
|
71.26051
|
76.97479
|
81.0084
|
76.97479
|
48.06723
|
39.66386
|
51.42857
|
38.31933
|
48.40336
|
RRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
71.33333
|
60.84033
|
47.39496
|
66.66667
|
63.33333
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
74.66667
|
59
|
50.66667
|
70.66667
|
71
|
—
|
36
|
—
|
42
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Patna CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
83.36135
|
68.2353
|
69.91596
|
79.32773
|
75.29412
|
48.06723
|
39.32773
|
32.94118
|
36.39252
|
57.81512
|
RRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
82.68908
|
71.93277
|
67.22689
|
81.0084
|
78.99159
|
48.06723
|
36.97479
|
37.31092
|
36.97479
|
48.06723
|
RRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
76.63866
|
58.48739
|
65.21009
|
76.30252
|
66.21849
|
49.7479
|
—
|
—
|
43.36134
|
—
|
RRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 Cut Off- Level 5
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Ex-SM
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
76.97479
|
63.86554
|
61.51261
|
69.57983
|
67.56303
|
48.06723
|
38.65546
|
—
|
36.30252
|
53.10925
How to Check RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can easily check the RRB NTPC 2025 cut off marks by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official regional website of your Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).
Step 2: Look for the link on the homepage titled ‘CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-G) Cut Off’.
Step 3: Click the link to open the RRB NTPC category-wise cut off PDF.
Step 4: Review the cut off marks and download the PDF for future reference.
RRB NTPC Normalization Process 2025
RRB NTPC exams are conducted in multiple sessions. The difficulty levels may vary. The Normalization Process is used to ensure fairness. It adjusts the raw marks using the equi-percentile method:
Normalization Formula:
An = (S2/S1) × (A - Aav) + Yav
Where:
An = Normalized Score
A = Raw Marks of the Candidate
Aav = Average Marks of the Candidate’s Session
S1 = Standard Deviation of Candidate’s Session
S2 = Standard Deviation of Base Session
Yav = Average Marks of Base Session
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation