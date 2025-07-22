TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Official Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection by July 28- Link Here

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for Group 4 posts held on July 12, 2025 can download the TNPSC Answer Key by visiting the official website i.e. tnpsc.gov.in. Along with the answer key, the Commission has also uploaded the response sheet with question booklet and process to raise objections, if any at the official website. You can raise your objections in online mode through the official website. All the objections / views received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for finalization of the answer keys. The whole exercise is to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards and others.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Download The answer key for the TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 will be uploaded on the official website for the papers including Part A (Tamil Eligibility Test) and Part B (General Studies + Mental Ability). Candidates are advised to download the provisional answer key and check the response made by them in the examination. TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Download Link