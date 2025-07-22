TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Official Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection by July 28- Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 22, 2025

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for Group 4 posts held on July 12, 2025 can download the TNPSC Answer Key by visiting the official website i.e. tnpsc.gov.in. Along with the answer key, the Commission has also uploaded the response sheet with question booklet and process to raise objections, if any at the official website. 

You can raise your objections in online mode through the official website. All the objections / views received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for finalization of the answer keys.  The whole exercise is to fill a total of  3,935 vacancies including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards and others. 

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Download

The answer key for the TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 will be uploaded on the official website for the papers including Part A (Tamil Eligibility Test) and Part B (General Studies + Mental Ability). Candidates are advised to download the provisional answer key and check the response made by them in the examination.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 Download Link 

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key Objection 2025

Along with the provisional answer key, the process to raise objections will be released by the Commission. Candidates can raise their objections on the official website or through the link given below. The objection link will be activated by the Commission with details of the steps to download the documents in support of their answers. All the objections / views received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for finalization of the answer keys.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: Highlights

Earlier TNPSC had launched the recruitment drive under TNPSC Group 4 posts for total 3,935 various posts. Check the table TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key Overview. 

Aspect

Details

Exam Conducted On

12th July 2025

Unofficial Answer Key Release

12th July 2025 (Evening)

Official Answer Key Release

3rd Week of July 2025

Total Vacancies

3,935

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR Sheet)

Answer Key status 

 Out

Negative Marking

No

Minimum Qualifying Marks

90

How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 ?

You can download the answer key after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC - www.tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to 'Recruitment' section, select 'Question Papers / Answer Keys' from the drop-down then 'Question Papers / Answer Keys'
Step 3: Click on the answer key link 'TAMIL ELIGIBILITY TEST WITH GENERAL STUDIES (Subject Code 003)' and 'GENERAL ENGLISH (Subject Code 004)'
Step 4: Download the PDFof the answer key,
Step 5: Take the printout of the answer key.

