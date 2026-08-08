ATMA 2026 Exam On August 9: Check Reporting Time, Exam-Day Guidelines
ATMA 2026 will be conducted on August 9, 2026 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam should reach their examination centre as per the reporting time and must follow all mandatory instructions on the examination day.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will conduct the ATMA 2026 August session examination tomorrow, August 9, 2026. The centre-based online test will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while candidates are required to report at the examination venue by 1 pm.
Candidates appearing for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) should carefully check the instructions mentioned on their admit cards and reach the allotted examination centre well in advance. The admit card was released on August 5, 2026.
ATMA 2026 Reporting Time And Exam Timing
As per the schedule available on the official ATMA website, the reporting time is 1 pm, and the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The three-hour test will comprise six sections, with 30 minutes allotted to each section.
AIMS has instructed candidates to arrive at the test centre at least 60 minutes before the examination begins. This allows sufficient time for verification and other examination-centre formalities.
Documents To Carry For ATMA Exam
Candidates must carry their ATMA admit card to the examination centre. According to the official AIMS instructions, the admit card is issued in two pages and candidates are required to carry two recent photographs, a copy of the registration form, and a valid photo identification document.
Accepted identification documents listed by AIMS include Passport, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card and Driving Licence.
Candidates should ensure that the details on their admit card, including the examination venue, are checked before leaving for the test. The test venue address is provided on the admit card.
ATMA 2026 Exam-Day Guidelines
Candidates should reach the allotted venue by the prescribed reporting time and follow the instructions given by the examination authorities. The computer allotted to a candidate cannot be swapped, according to the official AIMS instructions. Candidates should also follow the examination instructions provided on their e-admit card.
The ATMA 2026 exam will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions across six sections covering analytical reasoning, verbal skills and quantitative skills. Each section will have a 30-minute duration.
Candidates are therefore advised to keep their admit card, photographs, registration form and valid photo ID ready beforehand and reach the examination centre on time to avoid last-minute difficulties.
The ATMA 2026 August exam is scheduled for August 9, with results scheduled to be released on August 12, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.