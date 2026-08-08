ATMA 2026 Exam On August 9: Check Reporting Time, Exam-Day Guidelines

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will conduct the ATMA 2026 August session examination tomorrow, August 9, 2026. The centre-based online test will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while candidates are required to report at the examination venue by 1 pm.

Candidates appearing for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) should carefully check the instructions mentioned on their admit cards and reach the allotted examination centre well in advance. The admit card was released on August 5, 2026.

ATMA 2026 Reporting Time And Exam Timing

As per the schedule available on the official ATMA website, the reporting time is 1 pm, and the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The three-hour test will comprise six sections, with 30 minutes allotted to each section.

AIMS has instructed candidates to arrive at the test centre at least 60 minutes before the examination begins. This allows sufficient time for verification and other examination-centre formalities.