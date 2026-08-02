ATMA 2026 Registration: ATMA August Exam Fee Payment Last Date Today at atmaaims.com, Apply Before Deadline

ATMA 2026 Registration: The Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS will close the ATMA 2026 August session application fee payment window today, August 2, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, ATMA August 2026 examination must complete the fee payment process before the deadline to proceed with their registration.

Applicants who successfully pay the application fee will be able to complete the remaining registration formalities within the given timeline schedule. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last moment to avoid technical issues due to heavy website traffic.

ATMA August 2026: Important Dates