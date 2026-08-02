ATMA 2026 Registration: ATMA August Exam Fee Payment Last Date Today at atmaaims.com, Apply Before Deadline
ATMA 2026 August Registration: Today, August 2, is the last date to pay the application fee for the ATMA August exam. Check the direct link, eligibility, important dates, exam schedule and registration process.
ATMA 2026 Registration: The Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS will close the ATMA 2026 August session application fee payment window today, August 2, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, ATMA August 2026 examination must complete the fee payment process before the deadline to proceed with their registration.
Applicants who successfully pay the application fee will be able to complete the remaining registration formalities within the given timeline schedule. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last moment to avoid technical issues due to heavy website traffic.
ATMA August 2026: Important Dates
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Event Details
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Deadline & Schedule
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Registration Start Date
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July 13, 2026
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Last Date for Online Fee Payment
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August 2, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Last Date for Online Registration
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August 3, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Last Date to Print Completed Application
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August 7, 2026
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Admit Card Download Date
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August 5, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
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ATMA 2026 Exam Date (CBT Mode)
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August 9, 2026 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)
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Result Declaration Date
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August 12, 2026
How to Pay the ATMA 2026 Application Fee?
- Visit the official website: atmaaims.com
- Click on the ATMA August 2026 Registration link
- Register using the required personal details
- Log in using the generated credentials
- Pay the prescribed application fee through the available online payment modes
- Save the payment receipt for future reference
- Complete the remaining registration process before the application deadline
ATMA 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the ATMA August 2026 examination should meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university
- Final-year undergraduate students awaiting results may also be eligible to apply, subject to the institute's admission requirements
- There is no upper age limit for appearing in the examination
Documents Required for Registration
- Valid email ID and mobile number
- Passport-size photograph
- Signature
- Educational qualification details
- Debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI for fee payment
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.