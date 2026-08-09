ATMA August 2026 Exam Date: Check Exam Schedule, Timings, Admit Card and Result Date
ATMA August 2026 Exam Date is August 9. Check ATMA exam timings, admit card date, important schedule, exam pattern and result date here.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will conduct the ATMA August 2026 examination on August 9, 2026. The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to MBA, PGDM and other postgraduate management programmes offered by participating institutes.
According to the official ATMA schedule, the August session examination will be conducted as a centre-based online test. The exam is scheduled to take place from 2 PM to 5 PM, while candidates are required to report to their allotted examination centre before the test.
ATMA August 2026 Exam Date and Important Dates
Candidates appearing for the ATMA August 2026 session can check the complete schedule below:
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ATMA 2026 Event
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Date
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Registration started
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July 13, 2026
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Last date for fee payment
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August 2, 2026
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Last date for registration
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August 3, 2026
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Admit card release
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August 5, 2026
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Last date to print application form
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August 7, 2026
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ATMA August 2026 Exam Date
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August 9, 2026
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Exam timing
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2 PM to 5 PM
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ATMA August 2026 Result
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August 12, 2026
ATMA August 2026 Exam Timings
The ATMA August 2026 exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, giving candidates a total of three hours to complete the examination. The test will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated examination centres.
ATMA August 2026 Admit Card
The ATMA August 2026 admit card has been released as per the examination schedule. Candidates can access their hall ticket through the official ATMA website using their login credentials.
The admit card contains important information including the candidate's name, examination date, reporting time, exam centre and other instructions. Candidates should download and print the admit card before appearing for the examination.
ATMA August 2026 Exam Pattern
The ATMA examination consists of 180 multiple-choice questions divided into six sections. Candidates get a total of 180 minutes to complete the test.
The six sections are:
- Analytical Reasoning Skills I
- Analytical Reasoning Skills II
- Quantitative Skills I
- Quantitative Skills II
- Verbal Skills I
- Verbal Skills II
Each section has a separate time allocation, making time management an important part of ATMA preparation.
ATMA August 2026 Result Date
As per the official schedule, the ATMA August 2026 result is scheduled to be announced on August 12, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their scores through the official ATMA website by logging in with their credentials.
The ATMA score is used by participating management institutes for admission to MBA, PGDM and other management programmes. Candidates should check the individual admission criteria and selection process of the institutes accepting ATMA scores.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.