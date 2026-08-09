ATMA August 2026 Exam Date: Check Exam Schedule, Timings, Admit Card and Result Date

ATMA August 2026 Exam Date is August 9. Check ATMA exam timings, admit card date, important schedule, exam pattern and result date here.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will conduct the ATMA August 2026 examination on August 9, 2026. The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to MBA, PGDM and other postgraduate management programmes offered by participating institutes. According to the official ATMA schedule, the August session examination will be conducted as a centre-based online test. The exam is scheduled to take place from 2 PM to 5 PM, while candidates are required to report to their allotted examination centre before the test. ATMA August 2026 Exam Date and Important Dates Candidates appearing for the ATMA August 2026 session can check the complete schedule below: ATMA 2026 Event Date Registration started July 13, 2026 Last date for fee payment August 2, 2026 Last date for registration August 3, 2026 Admit card release August 5, 2026 Last date to print application form August 7, 2026 ATMA August 2026 Exam Date August 9, 2026 Exam timing 2 PM to 5 PM ATMA August 2026 Result August 12, 2026

ATMA August 2026 Exam Timings The ATMA August 2026 exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, giving candidates a total of three hours to complete the examination. The test will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated examination centres. ATMA August 2026 Admit Card The ATMA August 2026 admit card has been released as per the examination schedule. Candidates can access their hall ticket through the official ATMA website using their login credentials. The admit card contains important information including the candidate's name, examination date, reporting time, exam centre and other instructions. Candidates should download and print the admit card before appearing for the examination. ATMA August 2026 Exam Pattern The ATMA examination consists of 180 multiple-choice questions divided into six sections. Candidates get a total of 180 minutes to complete the test.