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BCI Reverses NALSAR Enrolment Ban After CJI Surya Kant's Reaction

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 15:24 IST

NALSAR University of Law graduates of 2026 batch were barred from being enrolled in state bar councils after the students opposed the participation of CJI Surya Kant in the convocation of the university as the chief guest. The campaign allegedly started over his remarks on the police brutality against NEET UG student protestors. The order was withdrawn after Supreme Court intervention and BCI clarified that most students were not involved in the campaign. CJI Surya Kant later questioned why did BCI intervene at all, and every student has the right to protest. 

BCI Reverses NALSAR Enrolment Ban After CJP Protest Threat; CJI Surya Kant Reacts
BCI Reverses NALSAR Enrolment Ban After CJP Protest Threat; CJI Surya Kant Reacts
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NALSAR University of Law graduates of 2026 batch were barred from being enrolled in state bar councils after the students opposed the participation of CJI Surya Kant in the convocation of the university as the chief guest. The campaign allegedly started over his remarks on the police brutality against NEET UG student protestors. The order was withdrawn after Supreme Court intervention and BCI clarified that most students were not involved in the campaign. CJI Surya Kant later questioned why did BCI intervene at all, and every student has the right to protest. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 15:24 IST

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