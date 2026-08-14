BCI Reverses NALSAR Enrolment Ban After CJI Surya Kant's Reaction
NALSAR University of Law graduates of 2026 batch were barred from being enrolled in state bar councils after the students opposed the participation of CJI Surya Kant in the convocation of the university as the chief guest. The campaign allegedly started over his remarks on the police brutality against NEET UG student protestors. The order was withdrawn after Supreme Court intervention and BCI clarified that most students were not involved in the campaign. CJI Surya Kant later questioned why did BCI intervene at all, and every student has the right to protest.
NALSAR University of Law graduates of 2026 batch were barred from being enrolled in state bar councils after the students opposed the participation of CJI Surya Kant in the convocation of the university as the chief guest. The campaign allegedly started over his remarks on the police brutality against NEET UG student protestors. The order was withdrawn after Supreme Court intervention and BCI clarified that most students were not involved in the campaign. CJI Surya Kant later questioned why did BCI intervene at all, and every student has the right to protest.
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