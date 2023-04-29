CBSE Board Result 2023 Soon: Check How to Convert CGPA Score to Percentage Here

  1. Home
CBSE Board Result 2023 Soon: The board will prepare the high school result in CGPA. Class 10th students can check out the steps to convert CGPA scores to percentages here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 29, 2023 12:26 IST
CBSE Board Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10, 12 results soon. As per the media reports, the results for both classes are expected to be declared in either 3rd or 4th week of May. Once released, students will be able to access them on the official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in. However, students must note that no official notification has been released regarding the same. 

According to the statistics, over 39 lakh students registered for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the academic year 2022-23. Out of them, 22 lakh were from Class 10th, while the remaining 17 lakh appeared in Class 12th board exams. CBSE conducted the high school exams from February 14 to March 21, 2023. Whereas, Class intermediate exams were scheduled between February 14 and April 5, 2023. 

CBSE 10th Result 2023: What are CGPA Marks?

Students who appeared in class 10 exams will get their marks in the form of CGPA which is short for Cumulative Grade Point Average. CBSE calculates students’ CGPA marks in the form of grade points ranging from 4 to 10. In case, a student scores below 4 CGPA, he/she will fail the CBSE board exams.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to Turn CGPA into Percentage?

Students who have appeared for the high school exams and are eagerly waiting for their results must be familiar with the conversion of CGPA into marks. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for the same- 

Step 1: Add all grade points received in each subject

Step 2: Now, divide them by the number of total subjects

Step 3: Multiple the outcome by 9.5 to convert the CGPA score into percentage marks 

Step 4: The percentage will be displayed on the screen

