CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation, Verification Result 2025 Lot 1 Out at results.cbse.nic.in, Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 12 after re-evaluation/ verification result 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the re-evaluation process can check the results at results.cbse.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 23, 2025, 13:06 IST
CBSE !2th After Re-Evaluation Verification Result 2025
CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12 After Re-evaluation / Verification - Lot 1 Result 2025. Candidates who have applied for the CBSE class 12 re-evaluation/ verification process can visit the official result portal of CBSE to check the results.

The CBSE Class 12 After re-evaluation/ verification result 2025 is available on the official result portal - results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, candidates must visit the official portal and login using the roll number, school number, admit card number and security pin. 

Class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 1 Result 2025 – Click Here

CBSE 12th After Re-evaluation/ Verification Result 2025 Login Credentials Required

The CBSE class 12 re-evaluation/ verification link is available on the official website. To check the results, candidates are required to enter the following details in the login window

  • Roll number

  • School number

  • Admit Card number

  • Security Pin 

How to Download CBSE 12th After Re-evaluation/ Verification Results 2025?

Students can follow the steps provided below to download the CBSE class 12 after re-evaluation, verification results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE class 12 after re-evaluation/ verification result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number, admit card number, school number and security pin

Step 4: The CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2025 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

