CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation, Verification Result 2025 Lot 1 Out at results.cbse.nic.in, Direct Link Here

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12 After Re-evaluation / Verification - Lot 1 Result 2025. Candidates who have applied for the CBSE class 12 re-evaluation/ verification process can visit the official result portal of CBSE to check the results.

The CBSE Class 12 After re-evaluation/ verification result 2025 is available on the official result portal - results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, candidates must visit the official portal and login using the roll number, school number, admit card number and security pin.

Class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 1 Result 2025 – Click Here

CBSE 12th After Re-evaluation/ Verification Result 2025 Login Credentials Required

The CBSE class 12 re-evaluation/ verification link is available on the official website. To check the results, candidates are required to enter the following details in the login window