CBSE Class 12th Re-evaluation, Verification Result 2025 Lot 1 Out at results.cbse.nic.in, Direct Link Here

CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12 After Re-evaluation / Verification - Lot 1 Result 2025. Candidates who have applied for the CBSE class 12 re-evaluation/ verification process can visit the official result portal of CBSE to check the results.
The CBSE Class 12 After re-evaluation/ verification result 2025 is available on the official result portal - results.cbse.nic.in. To check the results, candidates must visit the official portal and login using the roll number, school number, admit card number and security pin.
Class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification – Lot 1 Result 2025 – Click Here
CBSE 12th After Re-evaluation/ Verification Result 2025 Login Credentials Required
The CBSE class 12 re-evaluation/ verification link is available on the official website. To check the results, candidates are required to enter the following details in the login window
Roll number
School number
Admit Card number
Security Pin
How to Download CBSE 12th After Re-evaluation/ Verification Results 2025?
Students can follow the steps provided below to download the CBSE class 12 after re-evaluation, verification results 2025
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on the CBSE class 12 after re-evaluation/ verification result link
Step 3: Login using the roll number, admit card number, school number and security pin
Step 4: The CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2025 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference
