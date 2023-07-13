CG PET Answer Key 2023 Releases, download Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test Model Answer PDF Here

CG PET Answer Key 2023 OUT: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released the model answer key of CG Pre-Engineering Test. Candidates can download it online from the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The CGPET answer key has been released in the form of a pdf. Therefore, no login credentials is required to download it. With the help of the answer key of Chhattisgarh PET 2023, candidates can calculate their probable secured scores.

They have been also given the provision to raise objections in the model answer key. The last date to raise objections is July 15 (11:59 PM). All the challenges raised by the candidates will be reviewed and based on that the final CG PET answer key will be released.

Chhattisgarh PET Answer Key Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the important dates related to CG Pre-Engineering Test below:

Events Dates CGPET Model Answer Key July 13, 2023 Last date to raise objections July 15, 2023 by 11:59 PM CG Pre-Engineering Test final answer key To be notified

How to download CGPET answer key 2023 pdf?

The Chhattisgarh PET B.E./ B.Tech., B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Tech.), B.Tech (Dairy Technology), Diploma in Dairy Technology (DDT) entrance exam model answer key is available now. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on model answer key

Step 3: On the new page, click on Chhattisgarh PET B.E./ B.Tech., B.Tech answer key pdf

Step 4: The model answer key pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key and save it for future references

What details are mentioned in vyapam.cgstate.gov.in CG PET Answer Key 2023?

The model answer key pdf of Chhattisgarh PET include the below mentioned information:

Subjects

Set-wise correct answer

Question number

Exam date

Exam time

Subject code

How To Raise Objections in Model CGPET Answer Key 2023?

The officials have also given the provision to challenge the provisional answer key of the Pre-Engineering Test. The authorities will accept objections against the CG PET answer key 2023 until July 15 (11:59 PM). They can log into the online portal using their registration number and date of birth to raise objections. The authorities can cancel questions in the question paper if the candidate can provide sufficient justification.

How To Calculate Scores by Using Chhattisgarh PET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can calculate scores with the help of answer key by counting the correct answers and assigning marks as per the marking scheme of CG PET. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer while there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. They can go through the marking scheme to know how to calculate scores:

Particulars Details Correct response One mark Incorrect response No marks Un-Attempted question No marks Number of questions 150 Total marks 150

