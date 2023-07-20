CUET PG Result 2023 by Tonight or Tomorrow Morning; Says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

CUET PG Result 2023: As per UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, CUET PG results are going to be announced by either tonight or tomorrow morning. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to download their scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in by entering their login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET PG 2023 exams between June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 for admission to postgraduate programmes in the participating state, central, deemed, and other universities. Candidates who clear the entrance test will be eligible for further counselling.

CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates. pic.twitter.com/M1c8OpOtsy — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 20, 2023

CUET PG Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)

The direct link to download the scorecard is mentioned below:

NTA CUET PG Result Link Click Here

How to Check CUET PG Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG results link

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for admission purposes

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET PG provisional answer key on July 13, 2023. Candidates were initially given until July 15 to raise objections against the preliminary key, but the deadline was extended to July 16. The CUET PG final answer key 2023 was uploaded on July 19. Based on the final answer key, the CUET PG 2023 results will be prepared and declared on the official website.

