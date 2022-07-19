CUET UG 2022 Day 3 Exam Analysis, Check Section-Wise Analysis Here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate courses. The entrance exam is being held in computer-based mode. The first slot started at 9 am and concluded at 12:15 pm. Around 8,10,000 candidates were expected to appear in the first slot of the CUET entrance test 2022 and approximately 6,80,000 are likely to appear in the second slot. The CUET UG 2022 for phase 2 will begin on 4th August and will be over on 20th August.

CUET UG Exam Analysis 2022 Day 3 Slot 1

As per the expert, day 3 of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) went off smoothly. However, many candidates had their share of stress yesterday when exam centre change was notified before NTA clarified to reach the exam centre as printed on the admit card. On the first day, many had missed the exam due to last-moment changes in exam centres and according to officials, no retest will be conducted putting at jeopardy their chances of admission this year.

CUET UG Exam Analysis 2022 For Section 1: English

Like earlier papers on the 15th and 16th July 2022 focus remained on grammar and vocabulary. Synonyms, antonyms, fill in the blanks, one-word substitution, and figures of speech-based questions were there. Students found the paper to be easy and most were able to complete the same within the specified time limit.

CUET UG Exam Analysis 2022 For Section 2: Domain Subjects

Considering JEE and NEET, only the papers and questions from Commerce and Humanities stream are being covered in the first phase.

The accountancy paper was on expected lines and had questions based on super profit, average profit, match the following, inflow and outflow, accounting for non-profit etc. Students found the economics paper to be lengthy today. Questions were based on demand and equilibrium, national income, and elasticity of demand among other topics.

The humanities stream students found the paper to be easy. The Political Science paper was like NTA Sample Mock. 60-70% of the questions were from the second book of political science. The History paper was relatively moderate with a focus on Modern and Medieval History. Some questions were based on direct statements in NCERT.

CUET UG Exam Analysis 2022 For Section 3: General Test

The general awareness section had questions covered from a wide range of topics including Economics, Biology. Also, History, Polity, important personalities, Geography etc. Practice is the key to the numerical ability section in the CUET paper. Today’s paper also had questions from mean and median apart from arithmetic and basic algebra. Questions based on series, ages, coding, and puzzles were easy and doable in the reasoning section.

Overall CUET UG Exam Analysis 2022

As per the expert, the CUET exam was easy and most of the students will be able to finish the paper. Questions from the reasoning section were easy and doable. Some questions were based on direct statements in NCERT. Overall, the paper was easy, and students were able to comfortably complete the same in the given time, with some students even reporting completing the section well before the allotted time of 45 min.

The second slot of the CUET UG 2022 exam has begun at 3 and will be over at 6:45 pm.