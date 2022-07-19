CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How to Make Changes, Edit Application Form at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens: With the application process for CUET PG 2022 coming to an end yesterday, the exam authority has now opened the application correction window from today. As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided allow one-time facility to candidates to edit mistakes or errors in their CUET PG Application Forms 2022. The CUET PG 2022 application correction window will remain available from today for a period of two days i.e., for 20th to 22nd July 2022. During this window, candidates will be able to make changes to CUET PG 2022 Application Form as required. To edit CUET PG 2022 application forms, candidates will be required to log onto the portal - cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction: Fields allowed to be Corrected

Candidates should note that the CUET PG 2022 application correction window has been offered by the NTA as a one-time facility to the candidates who need to make changes to it. During the application correction window, candidates will be able to edit only specific fields of CUET PG Application Form 2022. As per the official notification, candidates will eb able to correct mistakes in the following fields of the application form:

University/Board’s Name

University/Board’s Name Qualifying Exam Name

Qualifying Exam Name Qualifying Exam Passing Year

Qualifying Exam Passing Year Exam City

Exam City Father’s Name

Father’s Name Mother’s Name

Mother’s Name Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Photograph Candidate’s Signature

Candidate’s Signature Candidate’s Nationality

Candidate’s Nationality Candidate’s Gender

Candidate’s Gender Programmes Applied For

Programmes Applied For Address and State

How to edit mistakes in CUET PG 2022 Application Form?

Like the application process which was held online, the CUET PG 2022 application correction facility has also been offered by NTA virtually. Candidates who want to edit mistakes or make changes to their CUET PG 2022 application form need to log onto the portal - cuet.nta.nic.in and click on eServices Tab. In this window, the drop-down menu, candidates need to go to registration page and log onto the website using their credentials. After logging in, candidates will be presented with an option to edit application form. Clicking on this link will enable fields in which changes or editing are allowed by the NTA. From here, candidates can make the requisite changes and submit them on the portal. After making the changes, candidates are advised to download the confirmation page for the same and also take printout of the same.

