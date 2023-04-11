CUET UG 2023: Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2023 Applications: The National Testing Agency will close the CUET UG 2023 registration window today - April 11, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the entrance exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

NTA will be conducting the CUET entrance exams from May 21 to 31, 2023. Candidates who have completed class 12 and wish to secure an admission for the undergraduate programmes offered in various, central, state, private and deemed to be universities can apply for the entrance through the link available on the official website.

The registration and application window is available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. A direct link for students to complete the CUET applications is also available below.

CUET UG 2023 Registrations Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2023

Candidates yet to subit their entrance applications can register for the exams through the link available online. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to complete the application form

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the new registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Submit the requisite application fee and click on the final submission link

CUET UG 2023 Application Fee

The CUET UG application process has to be completed online. When applying for the exams, students are also required to submit the application fee through the payment link provided. The application fee details are provided below.

Category Fee General Category Rs. 750/- OBC-NCL Rs. 700 SC/ ST/ PwBD and Third Gender Category Rs. 650 Centres outside India Rs. 3,750

CUET UG 2023 Application Data

According to data provided by officials, there is an increase of 41% in registrations as compared to the first edition of the entrance exam. A total of 242 universities have opted for the CUET 2023 exams for their UG admissions this year as compared to the 90 universities in 2022.

Approximately 16.85 Lakh students have registered for the CUET UG 2023 exams in 2023 from which 13.995 lakh have paid the application fee and submitted the application form.

