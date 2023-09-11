DU UG Spot Round 2 Result 2023 Today, Get Direct Link To Check Seat Allocation Status Here

DU UG Spot Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the results for the spot round admissions round 2 today: September 11, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the spot round can check and download their seat allocation status by logging in through the CSAS portal at – admission.uod.ac.in, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

According to the given schedule, candidates candidates can accept their allocated seats between September 11, 2023 (11 am) to September 13, 2023. The colleges/institutions will verify and approve the online applications till September 14, 2023, 4.59 pm. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is September 15, 2023 (5 pm).

DU UG Spot Admission Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available today)

DU Spot Round Admissions 2023 Round 2 Vacant Seats - Click Here

DU UG Spot Round 2 Dates 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the Delhi University spot round 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 2 September 11, 2023 (11 am) Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat September 11, 2023 (11 am) to September 13, 2023 Last date for the colleges to verify and approve the online applications September 14, 2023, 4.59 pm Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 15, 2023 (5 pm)

How to check the DU UG Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to check their seat allotment results from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of DU CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UG admissions tab

Step 3: Login using the given details such as application number and password

Step 4: The DU UG seat allotment status of spot round 2 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details provided on it

Step 6: Download the seat allotment letter for the future reference

