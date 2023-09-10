JEECUP 5th Round Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Results Today, Know How To Download Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will announce the results for the UP Polytechnic round 5 today: September 10, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have filled in their choices will be able to check and download their results through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the online freeze or float option of the seat and the fee acceptance facility will be available for the shortlisted candidates from September 11 to 12, 2023. Candidates need to submit their required documents for the UP Polytechnic 5th round counselling at the district help centres from September 11 to 12, 2023.

JEECUP Counselling 5th Round Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available today)

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates who have qualified for the JEECUP exam for the academic year 2023 and have participated in the counselling can go through the counselling schedule given in the table below.

Events Dates Round 5 seat allotment September 10, 2023 Round 5 online freeze/ float option, online fee deposit for seat acceptance September 11 to 12, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit September 11 to 12, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Balance fee deposit through online (only for all allotted candidates) September 11 to 12, 2023 (upto 12 pm Midnight)

How to check and download the UP Polytechnic round 5 results online?

The JEECUP counselling 5th round results for the academic year 2023 can be checked online, once available. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download their seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the round 5 seat allotment results available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The UPJEE round 5th seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through the results and download it for future use

