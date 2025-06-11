List of Countries in Africa: Africa is the second-largest continent on Earth, covering about 20% of the planet’s total land surface. It’s a continent of remarkable geographic diversity, from sprawling deserts to lush forests and thousands of miles of coastline. There are 54 recognised countries in Africa, and each one has its own unique size, culture, and capital.

Some countries, like Algeria, span vast areas of land, while others, such as Seychelles, are small island nations. Below is a complete list of African countries, sorted by land area, including their total square miles, square kilometres, and capital cities.

How many countries are there in Africa?

Here is a full list of African countries by area.