List of Countries in Africa: Africa is the second-largest continent on Earth, covering about 20% of the planet’s total land surface. It’s a continent of remarkable geographic diversity, from sprawling deserts to lush forests and thousands of miles of coastline. There are 54 recognised countries in Africa, and each one has its own unique size, culture, and capital.
Some countries, like Algeria, span vast areas of land, while others, such as Seychelles, are small island nations. Below is a complete list of African countries, sorted by land area, including their total square miles, square kilometres, and capital cities.
How many countries are there in Africa?
Here is a full list of African countries by area.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Area (sq mi)
|
Area (sq km)
|
Capital
|
1
|
Algeria
|
919,590
|
2,381,741
|
Algiers
|
2
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
905,405
|
2,345,000
|
Kinshasa
|
3
|
Sudan
|
710,689
|
1,840,687
|
Khartoum
|
4
|
Libya
|
647,180
|
1,676,198
|
Tripoli
|
5
|
Chad
|
495,753
|
1,284,000
|
N’Djamena
|
6
|
Niger
|
489,189
|
1,267,000
|
Niamey
|
7
|
Angola
|
481,351
|
1,246,700
|
Luanda
|
8
|
Mali
|
479,242
|
1,241,238
|
Bamako
|
9
|
South Africa
|
471,356
|
1,220,813
|
Pretoria (admin.)
|
10
|
Ethiopia
|
432,432
|
1,120,000
|
Addis Ababa
|
11
|
Mauritania
|
397,953
|
1,030,700
|
Nouakchott
|
12
|
Egypt
|
384,788
|
996,603
|
Cairo
|
13
|
Tanzania
|
365,058
|
945,500
|
Dodoma
|
14
|
Nigeria
|
356,667
|
923,768
|
Abuja
|
15
|
Namibia
|
318,259
|
824,292
|
Windhoek
|
16
|
Mozambique
|
308,641
|
799,380
|
Maputo
|
17
|
Zambia
|
290,583
|
752,612
|
Lusaka
|
18
|
South Sudan
|
248,775
|
644,329
|
Juba
|
19
|
Somalia
|
246,199
|
637,657
|
Mogadishu
|
20
|
Central African Republic
|
240,323
|
622,436
|
Bangui
|
21
|
Madagascar
|
228,531
|
591,896
|
Antananarivo
|
22
|
Kenya
|
224,960
|
582,646
|
Nairobi
|
23
|
Botswana
|
224,606
|
581,730
|
Gaborone
|
24
|
Cameroon
|
179,942
|
466,050
|
Yaoundé
|
25
|
Morocco
|
161,004
|
417,000
|
Rabat
|
26
|
Zimbabwe
|
150,871
|
390,757
|
Harare
|
27
|
Republic of the Congo
|
132,046
|
342,000
|
Brazzaville
|
28
|
Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
|
124,503
|
322,462
|
Yamoussoukro
|
29
|
Burkina Faso
|
104,542
|
270,764
|
Ouagadougou
|
30
|
Gabon
|
103,346
|
267,667
|
Libreville
|
31
|
Guinea
|
94,925
|
245,857
|
Conakry
|
32
|
Uganda
|
93,264
|
241,553
|
Kampala
|
33
|
Ghana
|
92,098
|
238,533
|
Accra
|
34
|
Senegal
|
75,951
|
196,712
|
Dakar
|
35
|
Tunisia
|
63,170
|
163,610
|
Tunis
|
36
|
Eritrea
|
46,757
|
121,100
|
Asmara
|
37
|
Malawi
|
45,853
|
118,760
|
Lilongwe
|
38
|
Benin
|
44,310
|
114,763
|
Porto-Novo
|
39
|
Liberia
|
37,466
|
97,036
|
Monrovia
|
40
|
Sierra Leone
|
28,158
|
72,929
|
Freetown
|
41
|
Togo
|
21,853
|
56,600
|
Lomé
|
42
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
13,948
|
36,125
|
Bissau
|
43
|
Lesotho
|
11,720
|
30,355
|
Maseru
|
44
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
10,831
|
28,052
|
Malabo
|
45
|
Burundi
|
10,747
|
27,834
|
Gitega
|
46
|
Rwanda
|
10,169
|
26,338
|
Kigali
|
47
|
Djibouti
|
8,880
|
23,000
|
Djibouti
|
48
|
Eswatini
|
6,704
|
17,364
|
Mbabane (admin.)
|
49
|
The Gambia
|
4,127
|
10,689
|
Banjul
|
50
|
Cabo Verde (Cape Verde)
|
1,557
|
4,033
|
Praia
|
51
|
Mauritius
|
775
|
2,007
|
Port Louis
|
52
|
Comoros
|
719
|
1,861
|
Moroni
|
53
|
Sao Tome and Principe
|
386
|
1,001
|
São Tomé
|
54
|
Seychelles
|
172
|
446
|
Victoria
Which is the Largest Country in Africa?
Algeria is the largest country in Africa, covering 919,590 square miles (2,381,741 sq km). Located in North Africa, it features vast stretches of the Sahara Desert and a beautiful Mediterranean coastline. Despite its size, most people live in the northern part of the country. Algeria borders several nations and plays a key role in regional politics and energy production.
Which is the Smallest Country in Africa?
Seychelles is Africa’s smallest country, with just 172 square miles (446 sq km) of land. Located in the Indian Ocean, it consists of 115 tropical islands known for stunning beaches, coral reefs, and rare wildlife. Though small in size and population, Seychelles is a global tourist hotspot. Its pristine environment and laid-back culture make it one of the most beautiful countries in Africa.
