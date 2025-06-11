Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
How many countries are there in Africa? Check Complete List Here!

Africa is the second-largest continent in the world, and its countries vary greatly in size. Check the full list of African countries by land area along with their capitals, and discover which countries are the largest and smallest on the continent. Check the complete list here. 

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 23, 2025, 13:22 IST
Africa
Africa

List of Countries in Africa: Africa is the second-largest continent on Earth, covering about 20% of the planet’s total land surface. It’s a continent of remarkable geographic diversity, from sprawling deserts to lush forests and thousands of miles of coastline. There are 54 recognised countries in Africa, and each one has its own unique size, culture, and capital.

Some countries, like Algeria, span vast areas of land, while others, such as Seychelles, are small island nations. Below is a complete list of African countries, sorted by land area, including their total square miles, square kilometres, and capital cities.

How many countries are there in Africa?

Here is a full list of African countries by area. 

Rank

Country

Area (sq mi)

Area (sq km)

Capital

1

Algeria

919,590

2,381,741

Algiers

2

Democratic Republic of Congo

905,405

2,345,000

Kinshasa

3

Sudan

710,689

1,840,687

Khartoum

4

Libya

647,180

1,676,198

Tripoli

5

Chad

495,753

1,284,000

N’Djamena

6

Niger

489,189

1,267,000

Niamey

7

Angola

481,351

1,246,700

Luanda

8

Mali

479,242

1,241,238

Bamako

9

South Africa

471,356

1,220,813

Pretoria (admin.)

10

Ethiopia

432,432

1,120,000

Addis Ababa

11

Mauritania

397,953

1,030,700

Nouakchott

12

Egypt

384,788

996,603

Cairo

13

Tanzania

365,058

945,500

Dodoma

14

Nigeria

356,667

923,768

Abuja

15

Namibia

318,259

824,292

Windhoek

16

Mozambique

308,641

799,380

Maputo

17

Zambia

290,583

752,612

Lusaka

18

South Sudan

248,775

644,329

Juba

19

Somalia

246,199

637,657

Mogadishu

20

Central African Republic

240,323

622,436

Bangui

21

Madagascar

228,531

591,896

Antananarivo

22

Kenya

224,960

582,646

Nairobi

23

Botswana

224,606

581,730

Gaborone

24

Cameroon

179,942

466,050

Yaoundé

25

Morocco

161,004

417,000

Rabat

26

Zimbabwe

150,871

390,757

Harare

27

Republic of the Congo

132,046

342,000

Brazzaville

28

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

124,503

322,462

Yamoussoukro

29

Burkina Faso

104,542

270,764

Ouagadougou

30

Gabon

103,346

267,667

Libreville

31

Guinea

94,925

245,857

Conakry

32

Uganda

93,264

241,553

Kampala

33

Ghana

92,098

238,533

Accra

34

Senegal

75,951

196,712

Dakar

35

Tunisia

63,170

163,610

Tunis

36

Eritrea

46,757

121,100

Asmara

37

Malawi

45,853

118,760

Lilongwe

38

Benin

44,310

114,763

Porto-Novo

39

Liberia

37,466

97,036

Monrovia

40

Sierra Leone

28,158

72,929

Freetown

41

Togo

21,853

56,600

Lomé

42

Guinea-Bissau

13,948

36,125

Bissau

43

Lesotho

11,720

30,355

Maseru

44

Equatorial Guinea

10,831

28,052

Malabo

45

Burundi

10,747

27,834

Gitega

46

Rwanda

10,169

26,338

Kigali

47

Djibouti

8,880

23,000

Djibouti

48

Eswatini

6,704

17,364

Mbabane (admin.)

49

The Gambia

4,127

10,689

Banjul

50

Cabo Verde (Cape Verde)

1,557

4,033

Praia

51

Mauritius

775

2,007

Port Louis

52

Comoros

719

1,861

Moroni

53

Sao Tome and Principe

386

1,001

São Tomé

54

Seychelles

172

446

Victoria

Which is the Largest Country in Africa?

Algeria is the largest country in Africa, covering 919,590 square miles (2,381,741 sq km). Located in North Africa, it features vast stretches of the Sahara Desert and a beautiful Mediterranean coastline. Despite its size, most people live in the northern part of the country. Algeria borders several nations and plays a key role in regional politics and energy production.

Which is the Smallest Country in Africa?

Seychelles is Africa’s smallest country, with just 172 square miles (446 sq km) of land. Located in the Indian Ocean, it consists of 115 tropical islands known for stunning beaches, coral reefs, and rare wildlife. Though small in size and population, Seychelles is a global tourist hotspot. Its pristine environment and laid-back culture make it one of the most beautiful countries in Africa.

