PSEB Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: The Punjab board has made available the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check and download the syllabus for class 10th for free.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 11, 2025, 13:49 IST

Punjab Board Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: PSEB has released the latest syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE here. This syllabus is important for students as it helps them to know about the course structure, marking scheme, and total weightage, along with practicals. The syllabus is revised annually, allowing students to track the changes made. Check and download the class 10th Hindi syllabus for FREE

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the syllabus in a table format below:

भाग

विषय वस्तु

भाग-क

बहुविकल्पिक उत्तरी वाले प्रश्न

• संधि (स्वर संधि), समास (तत्पुरुष व कर्मधारय समास), भाववाचक संज्ञा निर्माण, पर्यायवाची शब्द

• कविता, कहानी के अभ्यासों में दिए भाग-‘क’ विषय बोध के अन्तर्गत केवल भाग ‘I’ में दिए प्रश्न• अपठित गद्यांश

• मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियां

अन्य बहुविकल्प प्रश्न

• अपठित गद्यांश

• विशेषण निर्माण, समस्ति निर्माणात्मक शब्द, अनेक शब्दों के लिए एक शब्द, विलोम शब्द, अनेकार्थी (अनेकार्थक) शब्द और शब्द शुद्धि

• निबन्ध एवं कहानी के अभ्यासों में दिए भाग-‘क’ विषय बोध के अन्तर्गत केवल भाग ‘I’ में दिए प्रश्न

भाग-ख

कविता, गद्यांश एवं एकांक के अभ्यासों में दिए भाग-‘क’ विषय बोध के अन्तर्गत केवल भाग ‘II’ में दिए प्रश्न

• निबन्ध, गद्यांश एवं एकांक के निर्माणात्मक प्रश्नों-अभ्यासों में दिए भाग-‘क’ विषय बोध के अन्तर्गत केवल भाग ‘III’ में दिए प्रश्न

भाग-ग

अनुच्छेद-पर्याय परिवर्तन का हिंदी में अनुवाद

भाग-घ

विज्ञापन, सूचना एवं प्रतिवेदन

भाग-ङ

रचनात्मक लेखन(i) पत्र: औपचारिक पत्र (अधिक औपचारिक पत्र तथा आवेदन पत्र तथा साधारण पत्र एवं नाम पत्र)(ii) अनुच्छेद लेखन

भाग-च

प्रश्न-पूर्ति (शब्द, वाक्य और पत्र व संवाद)

hindi-1

Now that the syllabus is available, students can start preparing for the exam to score well and also download the syllabus PDF for FREE.

Direct Link: 

