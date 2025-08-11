Punjab Board Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26: PSEB has released the latest syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE here. This syllabus is important for students as it helps them to know about the course structure, marking scheme, and total weightage, along with practicals. The syllabus is revised annually, allowing students to track the changes made. Check and download the class 10th Hindi syllabus for FREE.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Hindi Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the syllabus in a table format below: