School Assembly Headlines Today (26 September): India's Top Defence Exporter Goal says PM Modi, Defence Ministry Boosts Aatmanirbharta and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth More Than 1.22 Lakh Crore Rupees in Rajasthan
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates Sikkim Horticulture College Building
PM Modi: Goal is to Make India a Top Defence Exporter
Defence Ministry Boosts Aatmanirbharta with Major LCA Deal
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Announces 1 MT Green Hydrogen Goal by 2030
Soft Power Key to Peace, Says Mos Kirti Vardhan Singh at SCO Youth Authors Conference
PM Modi Marks 11th Anniversary of Make in India, Highlights Boost to Economy, Innovation & Job
PM Modi says despite global disruptions and uncertainty, India’s growth remains remarkable
International News Headlines for School Assembly
UN chief stresses need to ensure human control of AI over use of force
‘Well done to young Atiqa’, J&K CM highlights Kashmir’s first Formula 1 racing prodigy
Iran does not seek nuclear weapons: Iranian President Pezeshkian
Experimental Gene Therapy AMT-130 Slows Huntington’s Disease Progression by 75% in Pivotal Phase 1/2 Study
Powerful Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Venezuela
Super Typhoon Ragasa Moves Away, Hong Kong Downgrades Warning After Record 11-Hour Alert
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa Addresses UN for First Time Since 1967
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
BCCI files complaint with ICC against 2 Pakistani cricketers for inappropriate actions during Asia Cup Super Four encounter
Shreyas Iyer named India ‘A’ captain for one-day series against Australia ‘A’
ICC Suspends USA Cricket Membership Over Governance Failures
India Clinches First-Ever International Futsal Win, Defeats Mongolia 3-0 in AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
India Enter Asia Cup 2025 Final, Defeat Bangladesh by 41 Runs in Dubai
ISSF Junior World Cup kicks off in New Delhi
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal
Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Sensex Drops 344 Points
Next-Gen GST Reforms Simplify India’s Tax System
OECD Raises India’s 2025 GDP Forecast to 6.7%, Cuts Inflation Projection to 2.9%
Thought of the Day
"The wise man doesn't give the right answers, he asks the right questions."
Meaning: True wisdom isn't about knowing everything, but about being curious enough to ask the right questions. It encourages us to think critically and learn by exploring, rather than just accepting facts.
