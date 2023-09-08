MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Today, Know How To Download Here

MP NEET UG Merit List 2023: The Madhya Pradesh state combined NEET UG counselling committee will release the revised merit list for the MP NEET UG mop-up round today: September 8, 2023, online. Once released, candidates who have participated in the mop-up round counselling can check and download the merit list from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the counselling committee will also release the list of vacancies today: September 8, 2023. Candidates can fill and lock their preferred choices between September 9 and 12, 2023. The allotment result for mop-up round will be declared on September 15, 2023. Shortlisted candidates need to visit their allotted college in person from September 16 to 21, 2023, for the document verification and admission process.

MP MBBS, BDS Mop-up round merit list 2023 - Direct Link (To be available today)

MP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Counselling Dates

Candidates can go through the table below to know the complete schedule for the Madhya Pradesh NEET MBBS, BDS mop-up round.

Events Dates Publication of MP state merit list and eligible candidate list September 8, 2023 Release of vacancies September 8, 2023 Choice filling and locking by the candidates September 9 to 12, 2023 Publication of MP seat allotment result mop-up round September 15, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college September 16 to 21, 2023

How to download the MP MBBS, BDS Mop-up round merit list 2023?

Registered and eligible candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the state merit list for MP NEET UG mop-up round counselling online.

Step 1: Visit the official portal - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET UG Mop-up round merit list available on the homepage

Step 3: The merit list will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future use

