UK Board Scrutiny Result 2023 Out, Know How To Check By Roll Number Here

UBSE 10th, 12th Scrutiny Result 2023: UBSE has released the UK Board 12th scrutiny results in online mode. Students can check and download their results at ubse.uk.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 8, 2023 13:52 IST
UBSE 10th, 12th Scrutiny Result 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has announced the UBSE scrutiny results for classes 10th, and 12th today: September 8, 20223 in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the supply exams can get their results from the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the inspection results and certificates cum mark sheets of the candidates whose examination results/categories/marks have changed are being sent to the respective schools. Therefore, the concerned candidates can get the revised certificate cum mark sheet by contacting the Principal of their school. A separate letter is also being sent to them in this regard. The result of those whose roll numbers are not mentioned in this list has not been revised.

UBSE Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check the UK Board 10th, 12th scrutiny result 2023?

Students can check the steps given below to know how to check and download the UBSE scrutiny result 2023 online 

Step 1: Visit the official portal - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the results section 

Step 3: Search for the UBSE class 10th, 12th scrutiny result link available 

Step 4: The result pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, search your roll number using CTRL+F command

Step 6: Check the result status and download the pdf file for future use

