GATE 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Requirements, Application Fee Here

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) is going to begin the registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024 tomorrow: August 30, 2023. Eligible candidates must register themselves on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in once the link is activated.

According to the official schedule, candidates can apply till September 29, 2023, without any late fee. They can apply till October 13, 2023, by paying an additional fee. The GATE 2024 exam will be held on February 3,4,10, & 11. Candidates can check out the entire schedule on the official website.

GATE 2024 Exam Date

Check out the list of mandatory events below:

Particulars Dates GATE 2024 Registration date August 30, 2023 GATE application form 2024 last date September 29, 2023 Last date for registration with a late fee October 13, 2023 Application Correction last date November 11, 2023 Release of GATE Admit Card 2024 January 3, 2024 GATE 2024 Exam Date February 3,4,10, & 11, 2024

Who Can Apply for GATE 2024?

Interested candidates must check out the eligibility requirements before applying for the exam:

Candidate must have completed a bachelor's degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Commerce, Science, Arts, or Humanities to be eligible for GATE 2024.

Those pursuing third or higher years of their courses are also eligible to appear for the exam. Candidates must ensure that their certification is approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, and UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, B.Planning, or BArch.

What is Application Fee of GATE 2024?

Candidates who belong to the SC/ST or PwD category must pay Rs 900 as an application fee. If they apply in the extended period, the fee hikes by Rs 500. The remaining candidates including foreign nationals, have to pay Rs 1,400 as a registration fee and an additional Rs 500 in case of a late fee.

