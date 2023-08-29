GATE 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Requirements, Application Fee Here

  1. Home
GATE 2024 registrations will commerce tomorrow: August 30, 2023. Candidates can register at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check eligibility requirements, and application fee here.

Updated: Aug 29, 2023 11:54 IST
GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) is going to begin the registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024 tomorrow: August 30, 2023. Eligible candidates must register themselves on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in once the link is activated. 

According to the official schedule, candidates can apply till September 29, 2023, without any late fee. They can apply till October 13, 2023, by paying an additional fee. The GATE 2024 exam will be held on February 3,4,10, & 11. Candidates can check out the entire schedule on the official website. 

GATE 2024 Exam Date

Check out the list of mandatory events below:

Particulars

Dates

GATE 2024 Registration date

August 30, 2023

GATE application form 2024 last date

September 29, 2023

Last date for registration with a late fee

October 13, 2023

Application Correction last date

November 11, 2023

Release of GATE Admit Card 2024

January 3, 2024

GATE 2024 Exam Date

February 3,4,10, & 11, 2024

Who Can Apply for GATE 2024?

Interested candidates must check out the eligibility requirements before applying for the exam:

  • Candidate must have completed a bachelor's degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Commerce, Science, Arts, or Humanities to be eligible for GATE 2024. 
  • Those pursuing third or higher years of their courses are also eligible to appear for the exam. Candidates must ensure that their certification is approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, and UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, B.Planning, or BArch. 

What is Application Fee of GATE 2024?

Candidates who belong to the SC/ST or PwD category must pay Rs 900 as an application fee. If they apply in the extended period, the fee hikes by Rs 500. The remaining candidates including foreign nationals, have to pay Rs 1,400 as a registration fee and an additional Rs 500 in case of a late fee.

