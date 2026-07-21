GATE 2027 Introduces Robotics and Automation (RA) as New Test Paper; Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Key Topics

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, has introduced Robotics and Automation (RA) as a brand-new test paper. The addition has increased total number of GATE papers from 29 to 30, growing demand for skilled professionals in robotics, automation, mechatronics, smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0. The new paper has been introduced along with a comprehensive syllabus revision across GATE papers after five years.

Candidates interested in pursuing M.Tech programmes or PSU recruitment in robotics and automation-related fields can now opt for the dedicated RA paper in GATE 2027.

GATE 2027 Robotics and Automation (RA) Paper Introduced

The newly introduced Robotics and Automation (RA) paper has been designed to test candidates on multidisciplinary concepts combining mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, control systems and automation technologies.The paper is of 85 marks of questions, while 15 marks are given to General Aptitude, which is similar to other GATE papers.