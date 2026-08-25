School Holiday in Gurugram on August 26 Due to Rains? IMD Issues Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall and Waterlogging
Schools have been advised to remain shut amid the heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Gurgaon. Read the article below to know if the Gurugram schools will remain shut tomorrow, August 26, 2026, as well.
Schools have been issued advisory by Gurugram District Administration to switch to online classes on August 25 amid the heavy rainfall and waterlogging at various places. The authorities have advised all government and private schools to continue with online classes and asked people to avoid roads following heavy rains, severe waterlogging and extreme traffic congestions. The authorities have also asked offices to facilitate work from home arrangements for their staff.
Schools Move Online Amid Waterlogging
On Monday, August 24, 2026, Delhi NCR witnessed heavy rainfall in various parts. Due to this, there has been a severe water logging situation in these areas. Gurugram is particularly facing a bad situation and widespread traffic disruption. Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Railway Road, Sector 5, Old Delhi Road, Mehrauli Road and Basai Road were among the areas heavily affected. Naharpur underpass was also waterlogged. So, authorities have issued advisory for schools, colleges and offices to resolve to online mode of teaching and working until the situation improves.
IMD Issues Red Alert
IMD issued a red alert for all Delhi districts, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph until 10.13 AM on August 25. The city witnessed 70mm rain in just 35 minutes and over 300 students were stranded in a dozen school buses.
So, it is highly likely that the schools will remain shut on August 26, 2026, as well. The schools may have to operate in virtual mode through online classes.
In an incident reported by media, a man waded in waist deep water to rescue his 5 year old daughter from the stranded school bus. The situation is serious and so the people should take all the necessary precautions.
Chief Sub Editor
Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.