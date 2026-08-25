School Holiday in Gurugram on August 26 Due to Rains? IMD Issues Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall and Waterlogging

Schools have been issued advisory by Gurugram District Administration to switch to online classes on August 25 amid the heavy rainfall and waterlogging at various places. The authorities have advised all government and private schools to continue with online classes and asked people to avoid roads following heavy rains, severe waterlogging and extreme traffic congestions. The authorities have also asked offices to facilitate work from home arrangements for their staff.

Schools Move Online Amid Waterlogging

On Monday, August 24, 2026, Delhi NCR witnessed heavy rainfall in various parts. Due to this, there has been a severe water logging situation in these areas. Gurugram is particularly facing a bad situation and widespread traffic disruption. Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Railway Road, Sector 5, Old Delhi Road, Mehrauli Road and Basai Road were among the areas heavily affected. Naharpur underpass was also waterlogged. So, authorities have issued advisory for schools, colleges and offices to resolve to online mode of teaching and working until the situation improves.