Himachal Pradesh CBSE Schools to Mark Attendance Three Times a Day

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a new step for better school monitoring in 150 CBSE affiliated government schools across the state. Under this plan students and teachers will be recorded three times a day. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave these directions during a meeting with the education department after the assembly session on Tuesday. The aim is to keep a regular check on attendance and improve the daily working of Himachal Pradesh CBSE schools. Scroll the article to get more information.

New Attendance System for Himachal Pradesh CBSE Schools

The new system in Himachal Pradesh CBSE schools will record attendance at three times during the school day. The first attendance will be taken when students and teachers arrive in the morning. The second attendance will be taken during the lunch break. The third attendance will be recorded when they leave school. This step has been introduced to make sure that both students and teachers remain present throughout the day. It will also help the government keep a close watch on how schools are functioning. The education department has been directed to put this new attendance system in place in all 150 selected schools.