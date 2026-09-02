Himachal Pradesh CBSE Schools to Mark Attendance Three Times a Day
Himachal Pradesh CBSE schools will now record student and teacher attendance three times a day in 150 government schools. The state will also spend Rs 80 crore to improve facilities. Read the article to know more information.
The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a new step for better school monitoring in 150 CBSE affiliated government schools across the state. Under this plan students and teachers will be recorded three times a day. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave these directions during a meeting with the education department after the assembly session on Tuesday. The aim is to keep a regular check on attendance and improve the daily working of Himachal Pradesh CBSE schools. Scroll the article to get more information.
New Attendance System for Himachal Pradesh CBSE Schools
The new system in Himachal Pradesh CBSE schools will record attendance at three times during the school day. The first attendance will be taken when students and teachers arrive in the morning. The second attendance will be taken during the lunch break. The third attendance will be recorded when they leave school. This step has been introduced to make sure that both students and teachers remain present throughout the day. It will also help the government keep a close watch on how schools are functioning. The education department has been directed to put this new attendance system in place in all 150 selected schools.
More Teachers and Better Facilities in CBSE Government Schools Himachal Pradesh
The state government has also shared details about staffing and school development. Around 1200 teachers have already been appointed in these schools. The Chief Minister said that more teachers will be recruited in the coming months. This shows that the government wants to strengthen Himachal Pradesh CBSE schools in a particular way. The larger goal is to provide quality education closer to home especially for children living in rural areas.
To support this effort the government will provide an additional Rs 80 crore for school facilities. This money will be used to improve infrastructure and create better arrangements for students and teachers.
The Chief Minister also asked the education department to ensure proper implementation of the new system and continue improving day to day school functioning. Education Minister Rohit Thakur Advocate General Anup Rattan education secretary Rakesh Kanwar and other senior officials were present at the meeting. Overall this decision could bring better discipline, monitoring and stronger learning conditions in Himachal Pradesh CBSE schools.
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