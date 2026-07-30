West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikarian Announces Rs 296 Crore Fund for 80,375 State Run and Aided schools
West Bengal school grant fund brings Rs 296 crore to 80,375 schools. Learn how this plan will improve classroom teacher training and school quality. Read the article to know further information.
The West Bengal school grant fund has received a major push with a corpus of Rs 296 crore for 80,375 state run and state aided schools. The announcement was made at Nabanna during a press conference on Wednesday. The government said the money will be used to strengthen the school education system across the state. The plan focuses on better infrastructure, better teaching support and a stronger learning environment so that more students feel encouraged to attend and stay connected with school. Read the article to know further details.
Fund to Improve School Quality
The grant has been approved under the composite school grant fund. The main goal is to develop and improve the condition of state run and state aided schools across West Bengal. The Chief Minister said the previous government did not give enough support to these schools and that this had harmed academic standards. The new government has now separated school education and higher education into two departments. This step has been taken so each sector can receive focus attention and better planning. The government also wants the public education system to rise to the level of private schools. A strong focus will be placed on school infrastructure. Better classrooms and improved facilities are expected to make students more school oriented and help create a more positive learning space.
Teacher Training and Modern Education Plans
The government has said that modern learning will be combined with Indian culture in line with the National Education Policy. Parents will also be included in school management committees. This is expected to improve local involvement and make schools more accountable to families. Digital learning is another major part of the plan. Audio visual lessons through the West Bengal education portal will support classroom teaching. Teacher training through the Diksha platform is also being expanded. According to the announcement three lakh teachers have already registered on the portal. These steps show that the government wants to improve both school facilities and teaching methods at the same time. The Chief Minister also said Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi is expected to visit West Bengal soon. More discussions will take place to revive the education system. He added that land has already been provided for Kendriya Vidyalayas in every district.
Executive - Editorial
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