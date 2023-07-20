Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Until July 22 Amidst Floods and Landslides

  1. Home
Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed: Schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed until July 22, 2023. The decision to close the schools was made following the heavy landslide and flood situation in the state. According to the order by the Deputy Commissioner, Kunnaur District, all government/ private schools, pre-schools, and Anganwadis of sub-division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla District Kunnaur will remain closed until July 22, 2023.

Three people were injured while nine vehicles were damaged in a cloudburst in Kullu’s Kias village in Himachal Pradesh, this week. The state has been affected by floods and landslides with 108 deaths reported until July 17, 2023. School students, staff, and parents have been advised to take into consideration the notification released and wait for further announcements regarding the reopening of schools 

Schools Closed Across Several Regions in India

Schools in the Mumbai and Konkan Division of Maharashtra will remain closed on July 19, 2023. The holiday has been announced owing to the rainfall received in the region. The IMD has issued a red alert in Palghar and Raigad districts and an orange alert in Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri districts. Schools in Mumbai will remain closed until further notification. 

Schools Closed in Telangana

Telangana state government has announced a two-day holiday for schools across the state owing to heavy rainfall in the state. According to education minister Sabitha Reddy, the holiday has been announced for July 20 and 21, 2023. Further updates regarding the reopening will be announced soon. 

