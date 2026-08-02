IGNOU Admission 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply Till August 16 for July Session ODL and Online Programmes

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions to the July 2026 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can now submit their applications until August 16, 2026.

The extension offers additional time to students who were unable to complete the admission process before the earlier deadline. IGNOU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma and certificate programmes through flexible learning modes.

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Revised Last Date