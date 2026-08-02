IGNOU Admission 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply Till August 16 for July Session ODL and Online Programmes
IGNOU has extended the July 2026 admission deadline to August 16 for ODL and online programmes. Check eligibility, application process, important dates, and direct admission details.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions to the July 2026 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can now submit their applications until August 16, 2026.
The extension offers additional time to students who were unable to complete the admission process before the earlier deadline. IGNOU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, postgraduate diploma and certificate programmes through flexible learning modes.
IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Revised Last Date
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Particulars
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Details
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University
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Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
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Session
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July 2026
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Admission Mode
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ODL & Online
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Previous Last Date
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July 31, 2026
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Revised Last Date
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August 16, 2026
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Status
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Extended
Who Can Apply?
Eligible candidates can apply for admission to various:
- Undergraduate (UG) programmes
- Postgraduate (PG) programmes
- Diploma courses
- Postgraduate Diploma programmes
- Certificate programmes
Admissions are available through both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Learning modes, allowing students and working professionals to pursue higher education with flexible schedules.
How to Apply for IGNOU July 2026 Admission?
- Visit the official wesbite: ignou.ac.in
- Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Verify the registered account
- Fill in the online application form
- Upload the required documents and photograph
- Pay the prescribed application fee online
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required
- Recent passport-size photograph
- Signature
- Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets
- Graduation certificates (where applicable)
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Valid identity proof
Why IGNOU?
IGNOU is India's largest open university and offers flexible learning opportunities through its extensive network of regional centres and learner support centres. The university provides UGC-recognised degree, diploma and certificate programmes that cater to students, working professionals and lifelong learners.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.