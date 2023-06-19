Madhya Pradesh primary school summer vacation extended due to heat wave, check details here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Madhya Pradesh Primary School: Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has decided to extend the summer vacations for students. As per the information released, the primary schools will remain closed till June 30, taking into consideration the adverse effects of the ongoing heat waves.

Education minister Inder Singh Parmar informed that classes 6 to 12 will start in the morning shift from June 20 to 30. All schools will start at the regular time from July 1, 2023.

It is important for parents, guardians, and school authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of students, such as keeping them hydrated and protecting them from excessive heat exposure, is strongly advised.

Check MP Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar’s Tweet

He tweeted, “Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of the students due to the scorching heat and rise in temperature, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation. Primary schools from class 1 to 5 will open on 1 July 2023 and classes in schools from class 6 to 12 will run in the morning shift from 20 June to 30 June.” Check tweet below:

भीषण गर्मी और तापमान में वृद्धि से विद्यार्थियों के स्वास्थ्य में प्रतिकूल प्रभाव को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए ग्रीष्मावकाश को बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है। कक्षा 1 से 5 तक के प्राथमिक विद्यालय 1 जुलाई 2023 को खुलेंगे और कक्षा 6 से 12वीं तक के विद्यालयों में कक्षाएं 20 जून से 30 जून तक सुबह… CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th — इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) June 18, 2023

Summer Vacation in Madhya Pradesh Schools

Initially, schools were closed till June 15. The government had extended summer vacation in schools till June 19 due to extreme heat and a rise in temperature. At present, keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of the students due to extreme heat and unexpected rise in temperature, summer vacation is declared for the students till 19.06.2023 in all the educational institutions running in the state," Inder Singh Parmar said. However, now it has been extended till June 30 for classes primary classes.

Summer Vacation Extended in Other States Too Due to Heat Waves

As per updates, the Jharkhand government again extended summer vacations for students up to class 8 till June 21 due to the prevailing heatwave conditions. This is for the third time that the summer break was extended this year. Earlier, the government had announced the extension of summer vacation on June 11 and 14.

Apart from Jharkhand, the Odisha government has extended the summer vacation in schools. The schools under the School and Mass Education Department will reopen on June 21 as against the earlier reopening scheduled on June 19.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert