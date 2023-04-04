MHT CET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended for BDes Programme, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline for MAH B.Design CET 2023. Now, eligible candidates can apply for the test till April 10, 2023. Earlier, the last date was April 4, 2023. Interested candidates can fill out the application form and check the revised schedule on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

According to the revised schedule, candidates can pay the application fee from April 6 to 11, 2023. Moreover, they can select the CET Centre for Practical Exam after payment of fees i.e. from April 6 to 11, 2023. No request for a change of centre will be entertained. Candidates must note that no further extensions will be given. The applicants cannot edit the MHT CET 2023 application form. Thus, they advised filling in the details carefully.

MHT CET 2023 Registration for BDes- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for MHT CET 2023?

Eligible candidates can do the MHT CET 2023 registration on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH B.Design CET 2023 under Technical UG Courses

Step 3: Complete the MHT CET 2023 registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the MHT CET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

MHT CET 2023 Date Extension PDF- Click Here

The official notice reads, “Candidates who have already registered for these courses and already submitted their application form but wish to fill in the new form can do so, but their earlier application form fee will not be refunded. Such Candidate’s New/Latest form will be considered for generating Hall Ticket.”

