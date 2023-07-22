MHT CET Counselling 2023: CAP Round 1 Online Option Submission Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET CAP Round 1: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MHT CET CAP round 1 option confirmation window today, July 22, 2023. Earlier, the MHT CET provisional list for CAP round 1 was released on July 19, 2023. Based on the given schedule the provisional allotment of CAP round-I will be released on July 25, 2023.

The link for candidates to submit the options for CAP round 1 is available on the official website. Students applying can enter their options for seat allotment in their order of preference for round 1. The allotment list will be released based on the availability of seats and the options entered by students in the allotment list.

The MHT CET 2023 CAP round 1 option confirmation window is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also complete the option entry for CAP round 1 through the link available here.

MHT CET CAP round 1 Option Confirmation - Click Here

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Option Confirmation - Steps to Follow

The link for students to confirm their options for allotment in MHT CET CAP round 1 is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below and submit their options.

Visit the MHT CET 2023 official counselling website

Click on the BE, B.Tech counselling link

Login using the application id and password

Enter the options in the order of preference

Save and submit the options

The provisional allotment of CAP round-I will be available on the official website on July 25, 2023. Based on the allotment candidates satisfied with the allotment can accept the seats through their login from July 26 to 28, 2023.

Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admissions from July 26 to 28, 2023. Candidates are advised to report with all required documents and submit the admission fee within the given time period.

