NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration window for NEET PG 2023 Round 1 tomorrow: August 1, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: mcc.nic.in. After the registration process, candidates have to fill in their preferences for college and courses.

Candidates must note that only registered ones will be allocated seats in NEET PG 2023 counselling. The authorities will announce the allotment of seats on the basis of availability, merit, preferences, and reservation. As per the official schedule, the NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 will be declared on August 5, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check out the below table for important events:

Particulars (Round 1) Dates Last date to apply August 1, 2023, up to 12.00 PM Choice Filling/ Locking ends August 2, 2023, up to 11.55 PM Declaration of seat allotment result August 5, 2023 Uploading of documents August 6, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges August 7 to 13, 2023

How to Apply for NEET PG 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can register for the seat allotment process by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration link from the candidate activity board

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files for the verification process below:

NEET PG 2023 result

NEET PG admit card 2023

Class 10th mark sheet

MBBS Degree Certificate

Marksheets of MBBS

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate

Valid ID proof

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

