NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 counselling registrations will conclude tomorrow: August 1, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply for round 1 at mcc.nic.in. Get direct link, steps to apply, and required documents here.

Updated: Jul 31, 2023 19:25 IST
NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration window for NEET PG 2023 Round 1 tomorrow: August 1, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: mcc.nic.in. After the registration process, candidates have to fill in their preferences for college and courses. 

Candidates must note that only registered ones will be allocated seats in NEET PG 2023 counselling. The authorities will announce the allotment of seats on the basis of availability, merit, preferences, and reservation. As per the official schedule, the NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 will be declared on August 5, 2023. 

NEET PG Counselling Registration Link Click Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check out the below table for important events:

Particulars (Round 1)

Dates

Last date to apply

August 1, 2023, up to 12.00 PM

Choice Filling/ Locking ends

August 2, 2023, up to 11.55 PM

Declaration of seat allotment result

August 5, 2023

Uploading of documents 

August 6, 2023

Reporting to allotted colleges

August 7 to 13, 2023

How to Apply for NEET PG 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can register for the seat allotment process by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration link from the candidate activity board

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in 

Step 4: Fill out the application form 

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for NEET PG 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files for the verification process below:

  • NEET PG 2023 result
  • NEET PG admit card 2023
  • Class 10th mark sheet
  • MBBS Degree Certificate
  • Marksheets of MBBS
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Permanent/provisional registration certificate 
  • Valid ID proof 
  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

