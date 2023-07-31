NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration window for NEET PG 2023 Round 1 tomorrow: August 1, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: mcc.nic.in. After the registration process, candidates have to fill in their preferences for college and courses.
Candidates must note that only registered ones will be allocated seats in NEET PG 2023 counselling. The authorities will announce the allotment of seats on the basis of availability, merit, preferences, and reservation. As per the official schedule, the NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 will be declared on August 5, 2023.
|NEET PG Counselling Registration Link
|Click Here
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule
Candidates can check out the below table for important events:
|
Particulars (Round 1)
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply
|
August 1, 2023, up to 12.00 PM
|
Choice Filling/ Locking ends
|
August 2, 2023, up to 11.55 PM
|
Declaration of seat allotment result
|
August 5, 2023
|
Uploading of documents
|
August 6, 2023
|
Reporting to allotted colleges
|
August 7 to 13, 2023
How to Apply for NEET PG 2023 Counselling?
Candidates can register for the seat allotment process by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration link from the candidate activity board
Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay prescribed fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for NEET PG 2023 Counselling
Check out the list of mandatory files for the verification process below:
- NEET PG 2023 result
- NEET PG admit card 2023
- Class 10th mark sheet
- MBBS Degree Certificate
- Marksheets of MBBS
- Internship Completion Certificate
- Permanent/provisional registration certificate
- Valid ID proof
- Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: KCET Counselling 2023 Registrations To Begin Soon, Check Application and Choice Filling Details Here