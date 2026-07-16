NIFT 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced Check Status at nift.ac.in/admission
NIFT Round 3 Seat Allocation Results have been made live at NIFT official website. Registration for the SPOT round can be done from July 19 to July 22, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has issued the Round 3 seat allotment result for UG admissions on July 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared in the third round of counselling can now visit the NIFT official website at nift.ac.in/admission and download their provisional allotment letter from the online portal. NIFT will begin the registration for SPOT Round from July 19, 2026 to July 22, 2026. Candidates are advised to register within this given timeline by paying a SPOT Counselling fee of Rs 500. Those candidates who fail to pay the fee before the last date i.e July 22, 2026 their allotted seats will be cancelled and they will not be considered for further rounds of seat allotment. Read the article to know more details.
How to View NIFT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the simple step given below to view their round 3 seat allotment results online.Please make sure you enter login details correctly on the online portal.
- Visit the National Institute of Fashion Technology official website at nift.admissions.nic.in
- Scroll the portal to find candidate activity board
- Click on Round 3 seat allocation result for NIFT UG counselling 2026 Link
- A new window will appear
- Enter your NIFT UG Roll Number, Password and Security PIN
- Click on sign In button
- NIFT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on screen
- Download and take printout for future use
Direct Link for NIFT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
What After NIFT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
All the candidates who have been successfully allotted a seat in the round 3 of NIFT must complete the below mentioned things on time.
- View the NIFT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
- Download NIFT Provisional Seat Allotment Letter in PDF format
- Pay the required fee online before the last date
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.