NIFT 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced Check Status at nift.ac.in/admission

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has issued the Round 3 seat allotment result for UG admissions on July 15, 2026. Candidates who have appeared in the third round of counselling can now visit the NIFT official website at nift.ac.in/admission and download their provisional allotment letter from the online portal. NIFT will begin the registration for SPOT Round from July 19, 2026 to July 22, 2026. Candidates are advised to register within this given timeline by paying a SPOT Counselling fee of Rs 500. Those candidates who fail to pay the fee before the last date i.e July 22, 2026 their allotted seats will be cancelled and they will not be considered for further rounds of seat allotment. Read the article to know more details.

How to View NIFT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the simple step given below to view their round 3 seat allotment results online.Please make sure you enter login details correctly on the online portal.