School Holiday: Palghar Administration Announces School Holiday Today (July 23), Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Rainfall
School holiday announced in Palghar due to an Orange alert issued by IMD for heavy rainfall. Further notifications for other regions are expected soon.
Palghar School Holiday: The Palghar District Administration has announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the district due to the Orange Alert issued for heavy rainfall in the region. All schools and colleges have been instructed to close on July 23, 2026, considering the safety of students.
The school holiday applies to all Anganwadis, government and government-aided schools, private schools, Zilla Parishad schools, and Municipal Schools in the region.
However, all headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching staff have been asked to report to work during official hours to carry out disaster management duties as per the instructions of the local administration.
According to reports, school headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to report to work during official hours for any disaster management duties as per the instruction oflocal administration.
School Holiday in Nearby Regions
Although a School Holiday has been announced today in Palghar, there is no official confirmation regarding a school holiday in the surrounding Thane and Mumbai region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thane and Mumbai regions for today, July 23, 2026.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.