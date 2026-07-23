School Holiday: Palghar Administration Announces School Holiday Today (July 23), Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Rainfall

Palghar School Holiday: The Palghar District Administration has announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the district due to the Orange Alert issued for heavy rainfall in the region. All schools and colleges have been instructed to close on July 23, 2026, considering the safety of students.

The school holiday applies to all Anganwadis, government and government-aided schools, private schools, Zilla Parishad schools, and Municipal Schools in the region.

However, all headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching staff have been asked to report to work during official hours to carry out disaster management duties as per the instructions of the local administration.

According to reports, school headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to report to work during official hours for any disaster management duties as per the instruction oflocal administration.