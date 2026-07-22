School Holiday Today (July 23): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-wise School Updates

School Holiday Today: Check the latest updates on school closures for July 23, 2026, as heavy rainfall continues across Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Wayanad and several other states. Read the district-wise update here.

School Holiday Today: The southwest monsoon is getting severe day by day all over India. Several states are witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall. It is leading to waterlogging, landslides, flash floods, and disrupting the normal day-to-day routine. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD has issued rain alerts for many states. The district administrations will either announce a school holiday for July 23, 2026 or keep a check on IMD reports and weather alerts. Some districts have asked to take all precautionary measures and will decide by checking the latest weather conditions. Although not every district has officially declared a school holiday for today, July 23, 2026, looking at the current weather conditions and IMD report, there is a high chance that the schools in some states will go for virtual classes or a school holiday.

Parents and students are advised to keep a check on official notifications issued by the respective district administrations, as decisions on school holidays are largely taken at the district level depending on local weather conditions. Palghar School Holiday Announced Considering the Orange Alert issued by the IMD for heavy rainfall today, July 23, 2026, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Palghar will remain closed today. The holiday applies to Anganwadi centres, government, government-aided, and private schools in the region. A decision on school holiday in Thane and Mumbai has not been confirmed. A Yellor alert has been issued for both regions. Uttarakhand School Holiday Heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days. In the weather forecast, districts including Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal continue to remain at risk due to ongoing rain and the possibility of landslides. Authorities have issued notices for holidays in some districts in the coming days, and local administrations will be taking decisions according to weather conditions. Residents should avoid travelling through hilly routes unless necessary.

Jammu & Kashmir Extends School Holidays Till July 26 Amid Heavy Rainfall The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended school holidays till July 26, 2026, due to heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides affecting several parts of it. Schools were initially scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation, but the reopening has been postponed because of the weather conditions and safety concerns.

The extended holiday applies to all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of the Jammu Division. Students will now return to schools from July 27, 2026, looking after the weather conditions. Authorities have advised parents and students to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep track of official announcements regarding the reopening of schools.

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 23, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides. In response, the state government has authorised Deputy Commissioners to declare school holidays wherever weather conditions pose a risk to students. Among the districts witnessing the greatest concern are: Kangra

Chamba

Mandi

Kullu

Shimla

Solan

Sirmaur

Bilaspur

Hamirpur

Una Students and parents should follow announcements made by their respective district administrations before leaving for school. Delhi NCR and Gurugram School Holiday Delhi NCR is expected to witness light rainfall over the next few days. school holiday has not been declared in Delhi; as of now, IMD has forecast moderate rainfall over the capital.

Gurugram and Ghaziabad remain under a heavy rainfall warning, with authorities telling residents about possible waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruption during peak office and school hours. As of now, schools continue to function normally unless district administrations issue fresh orders. Wayanad School Holiday The Wayanad district of Kerala is still being closely watched because of the frequent risk of landslides in sensitive areas and severe rainfall. Although the district administration has declared holidays on multiple instances during this rainy season, new closure announcements for July 23 will depend on the current weather and the district administration's security review. Parents are advised to monitor official district collectorate notifications for the latest updates. School Holiday July 23: State-wise Updates

State/Region Status Districts/Areas Affected Uttarakhand Schools closed in several districts; more closures likely depending on rainfall Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi and nearby hill districts under heavy rain alert Himachal Pradesh District administrations authorised to declare holidays Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and other vulnerable districts Delhi No official holiday announced yet Schools remain open, but authorities are monitoring the weather situation Gurugram No holiday announced Heavy rainfall warning remains in effect; commuters advised to exercise caution Noida/Ghaziabad Schools functioning unless district orders otherwise Heavy rainfall warning issued Kerala (Wayanad) District administration may announce local holidays depending on rainfall and landslide risk Wayanad continues to remain under close monitoring Jammu & Kashmir Schools closed in some districts on July 26 Weather-related precautionary closure in affected areas