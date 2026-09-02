Supreme Court Closes Suo Motu Proceedings Over NCERT Class 8 Textbook Chapter on Judiciary

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court of India officially closed its suo motu proceedings regarding the controversial NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook chapter that referenced "corruption in the judiciary". A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, disposed of the matter after receiving confirmation that the offending text was completely withdrawn and replaced. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the revised content, crafted based on recommendations from a Centre-appointed expert panel, has already been printed and incorporated into updated physical textbooks currently in active circulation.

During the final hearing, the bench also clarified that its previous observations regarding the drafting academicians were merely recordings of submissions made by the government rather than formal judicial findings against individual authors. This clarification followed applications filed by senior advocates representing the academics to ensure no unfair prejudice affects their professional standing.