Thinking Beyond Engineering and Medicine? Why Science Students Should Take CLAT

Many Science students think that law is only meant for Arts or Commerce students. However, that is not true. Students from the Science stream can also appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) after Class 12 and build successful careers in the legal field. CLAT opens the door to some of India’s top National Law Universities (NLUs), where students can pursue integrated law programmes such as B.Sc. LL.B. (offered by select universities) or the more common five-year LL.B. courses.

Why is CLAT a Good Option for Science Students?

Here are some reasons why Science students should consider taking CLAT: