TS ICET 2023 Special Round Web Option Entry Begin, Get Direct Link Here

TS ICET 2023 Special Round Allotment: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 special round admissions web option entry process is underway. Based on the schedule for the allotment round, TS ICET 2023 web option entry begins today, October 16, 2023. the last date for students to submit and freeze their options after certificate verification for the allotment is tomorrow, October 17, 2023.

Candidates participating in the special round allotment can visit the official website to enter their choices for the allotment round. Based on the availability of seats and the choices entered by the students the TS ICET 2023 counselling special round allotment result will be announced.

TS ICET 2023 counselling special round web options entry window is available on the official website - tsicet.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also enter the choices for the special round allotment through the direct link given here.

How to Enter Choices for TS ICET Special Round Allotment

In order to be considered for the admission process, candidates are required to visit the website and enter their choice of course and college for allotment. Follow the steps given below to enter the desired choices.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET counselling

Step 2: Click on the login window and enter the choices

Step 3: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college

Step 4: Save the choices and click on submit

TS ICET 2023 special round allotment results will be announced on or before October 20, 2023. Those allotted seats can report for admission to the allotted institute with the required documents between October 30 and 31, 2023.

