By Harshita Singh
Oct 24, 2025, 03:08 EDT

The Wordle today is puzzle #1588 from the NYT Games lineup. To keep your streak, discover the Wordle hint for 24 October 2025 to strategically eliminate letters. Find the Wordle answer below, including a clever clue to get you to the solution!

Wordle hints and answer 24 October 2025
Wordle hint October 24, 2025: Struggling to find that elusive perfect word to keep your NYT Wordle streak alive? Today's word, for puzzle #1588 on Friday, October 24, 2025, might trip you up if your starting word wasn't optimal. Don't worry, we've got your back. This word is a noun, fairly common, but perhaps not one of the first few five-letter words that jump to mind.

To solve today's challenge, you'll need to focus on a solid mix of consonants and correctly place a couple of well-known vowels. If you're ready to secure your win, take a deep breath, and let's strategically break down this puzzle game together.

What are the Wordle Hints (24 October 2025)?

If your first few guesses didn't give you as many green or yellow tiles as you wanted, use these Wordle 1588 hints to help you figure out what to do next.

Hint 1: The word contains two vowels.

Hint 2: The starting letter is one of the most common consonants in the English language.

Hint 3: The five letters are all unique—there are no repeated letters in the answer.

Hint 4: The word starts with the letter T and ends with the letter R.

What is a Final Clue for Wordle #1588? 

Need one final, specific clue before the big reveal? Let's narrow down the word's meaning.

What is the Wordle Answer for 24 October 2025?

If you've used all your guesses or simply need the definitive Wordle answer today to avoid breaking your amazing streak, look no further.

The Wordle Answer for Friday, October 24, 2025 (Wordle #1588) is:

TUBER

What Does Today’s Wordle Answer Mean?

The word TUBER is a noun that refers to a short, thick, rounded part of a plant's underground stem, like a potato, that is swollen with stored food.

This meaning is why the clue focused on potatoes and similar root vegetables, which are the most common examples of a tuber. It's a word you might encounter in a biology class or a recipe for a root vegetable stew!

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 23 October, 2025 #1887: DRILL

Wordle Hint for 22 October, 2025 #1886: STUNT

Wordle Hint for 21 October, 2025#1585: DETOX

Wordle Hint for 19 October, 2025#1583: IDEAL

Wordle Hint for 17 October, 2025#1581: CROSS

Wordle Hint for 16 October, 2025#1580: CATTYF

Congratulations on solving NYT Wordle Today (#1588)! Whether you crushed it on your second guess or used all six attempts, a win is a win, and your streak is safe for another 24 hours. Be sure to check back in tomorrow for new today Wordle hints and the answer to Wordle #1589! How many guesses did it take you to solve TUBER?

