The ACM’s Turing Award, the most prestigious honor in computer science, carrying a $1 million prize funded by Google, has been awarded in 2025 to Andrew Barto and Richard Sutton for their foundational research in reinforcement learning. Chosen by the Association for Computing Machinery, these two researchers played a pivotal role in enabling AI systems to learn independently, adapt from feedback, and revolutionize industries like robotics, finance, and fraud detection. Notably, reinforcement learning continues to power real-world applications, including Google’s AlphaGo and tools behind popular AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, impacting millions globally.

Why Were Barto and Sutton Selected for the Turing Award?

Andrew Barto, emeritus professor at UMass Amherst, and Richard Sutton, professor at the University of Alberta, laid the mathematical and conceptual groundwork for reinforcement learning in the 1980s. Their collaborative research not only clarified how machines can learn from trial and error but also introduced algorithms like temporal difference learning, which transformed AI learning methods. Their influential textbook, “Reinforcement Learning: An Introduction,” is now a standard reference in academia and industry.