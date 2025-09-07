When is the Next Lunar Eclipse in the US? Check Date and Time

When is the next lunar eclipse in the US? For those who missed the stunning Blood Moon back in March, here's a heads-up: the next total lunar eclipse visible across American skies arrives on March 3, 2026, promising nearly an hour of celestial drama at night. As Carl Sagan wisely said, “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” That feeling—of witnessing cosmic alignment—is what drives us to look up and wonder. This article gives you clear details on when and where to watch the next lunar eclipse, what you’ll see, and why it matters—without any fluff, just straight-to-the-point clarity. When was the Last Lunar Eclipse Visible in the US? The last total lunar eclipse that was visible across the United States took place on March 13–14, 2025. Totality began around 2:25 a.m. EDT, peaking at 2:58 a.m., and lasting until about 3:32 a.m., offering an hour-long “blood moon” spectacle. Folks from coast to coast had a front-row seat to this rare celestial event.

When is the Next Lunar Eclipse Visible in the US? The next total lunar eclipse visible across the US will occur on March 3, 2026. This means Americans have a full year to mark their calendars and plan for a nighttime skywatching session. The lunar eclipse will go through penumbral and partial stages before totality on March 3, 2026. Though exact local times vary by region, totality will last approximately 58 minutes, centered around 11:33 UTC. Converting to US times, expect it to occur during nighttime hours—check local visibility tables as the event nears. Must Read: Full Moon Nicknames: Check Traditional Names by Months in the US Upcoming Total Lunar Eclipses (US Visibility) Date of Lunar Eclipse Visibility in the US Totality Duration March 13–14, 2025 Fully visible nationwide ~66 minutes September 7–8, 2025 Not visible (daytime) — March 3, 2026 Fully visible nationwide ~58 minutes

If you live in this part of the world, you'll have a total lunar eclipse this weekend. Go outside and watch!

details: https://t.co/08nqkLetqi@earthskyscience pic.twitter.com/hPdE3mbZwC — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) September 4, 2025 Will There be a Lunar Eclipse in the US in 2025 besides March? No. The only total lunar eclipse visible in the US in 2025 occurred in March. The one on September 7–8, 2025, which is also known as the Blood Moon, will not be visible from most of North America, as it happens during daylight hours in the Western Hemisphere. Mark your calendar for March 3, 2026, and check local times as the date approaches. You’ll only need your eyes—no filters required—though binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view. Clear skies and minimal light pollution will give you the best show. For those who can’t view it in person, many science outreach groups provide livestreams.